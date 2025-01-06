Buckingham Psychiatry Unveils A New Way To Get Help Via An Online Patient Portal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Jacob Buinewicz, a Philadelphia-area general psychiatrist, added a patient portal to his new website in late 2024

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a general psychiatrist serving the Philadelphia area , Dr. Jacob Buinewicz is always seeking ways to better engage with patients and provide life-changing services. After launching a new website in 2024, he closed out the year by adding a new feature to his home on the internet: a patient portal to make various administrative aspects of care easier and more convenient to handle.

The Buckingham Psychiatry patient portal allows patients to schedule consultations, handle billing and payments, and get information online, all without having to leave home.

To access the patient portal, navigate to buckinghampsychiatry.com, then click the“Patient Portal” link at the top right corner of the home page. In order to access the portal's features, patients will need to create a free account with an email username and password.

Dr. Buinewicz is known for his comprehensive approach to mental healthcare, combining psychotherapy and medication management in an effort to help his patients achieve more peace, clarity, productivity, and normalcy. He conducts initial evaluations for each patient, then develops a personalized treatment plan that can involve appointments conducted in person or online via a telehealth portal.

Patients dealing with mood and bipolar disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorders , obsessive compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder are welcome to reach out to Dr. Buinewicz to discover what he has to offer. He also regularly works with patients who find themselves experiencing stress due to any number of common factors, such as life transitions, a drop in productivity at work or school, issues arising from familial and other relationships, grief, and more.

Dr. Buinewicz earned his degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and is board certified. He takes a patient-centered approach to care and treatments, starting with a holistic evaluation that explores all aspects of a patient's life in order to get the most information possible. Treatments may combine elements of various therapeutic approaches, including psychodynamic psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and acceptance and commitment therapy.

For more information about Dr. Jacob Buinewicz, Buckingham Psychiatry, the new online patient portal, or any other aspects of care related to general psychiatry, contact the practice online or call 484-466-5560.