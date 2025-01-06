Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Franchisee Makes Her Mark Across Three Countries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Indian Cinema to Canadian Finance to American Barbecue, Nidhi Bhatt Transforms Her Life and Community

Brooksville, FL, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidhi Bhatt, a former Assistant Director in Indian cinema, has embarked on a transformative journey from the bustling sets of India's entertainment to owning and operating a Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Brooksville, Florida. Combining her diverse career experiences and a passion for serving others, Bhatt has revitalized her local Dickey's location, emphasizing customer-centric values and community engagement.

Bhatt, who joined the Dickey's family in July 2024 as the sole owner of the Brooksville location, transitioned from a career in finance in Canada to the U.S. barbecue business. Her path to franchise ownership was inspired by her family's desire for warmer weather, proximity to loved ones in Florida, and a lifelong dream of business ownership.

“I've always wanted to create something meaningful for my family,” said Bhatt.“Becoming a Dickey's franchisee allowed me to combine my passion for food with the opportunity to make an impact in my community. Dickey's family-oriented values resonated deeply with me, and I'm proud to bring the brand to life in Brooksville.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, praised Bhatt's leadership and dedication to the brand.“Nidhi exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that makes Dickey's Barbecue Pit unique. Her commitment to excellence and her ability to connect with the Brooksville community are what make her an outstanding franchisee.”

Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., highlighted Bhatt's journey as an inspiration to others.“Nidhi's story reflects the essence of what it means to be part of the Dickey's family. Her background, creativity, and determination have brought new energy to her location. She's proving that passion and hard work can create remarkable success.”

Before venturing into the restaurant industry, Bhatt built a career as a financial advisor in Canada after spending over a decade as an Assistant Director in Indian cinema. She credits her diverse background with helping her navigate the challenges of restaurant ownership.“Working in cinema taught me the importance of coordination and attention to detail, while my finance career helped me develop the business acumen to manage operations effectively,” Bhatt explained.

Under Bhatt's leadership, the Brooksville location has introduced creative marketing strategies and new menu promotions, drawing both longtime barbecue enthusiasts and younger customers. Her emphasis on building personal connections with guests has fostered a welcoming atmosphere.

“I want every customer who walks through our doors to feel like family,” said Bhatt.“It's not just about serving great barbecue-it's about creating an experience that people remember and love.”

Looking ahead, Bhatt plans to continue growing her business while strengthening ties within the Brooksville community.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

For more information, visit . For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit .

