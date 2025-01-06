Lexar Enterprise To Showcase Its Expansive Lineup Of Products At CES 2025 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Lexar Enterprise, a division of Lexar Americas, will showcase their lineup of enterprise products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. With memory solutions that cover Embedded, Removable Cards, PC/Server, and Automotive, Lexar Enterprise offers an extensive portfolio of storage solutions for different environments and workloads.

Lexar Enterprise will introduce its in-house controller at CES. Featuring 1KB LDPC and a Samsung node processor, it enhances reliability, performance, and power efficiency.

One of the products to be featured is Lexar Enterprise's automotive-grade eMMC 5.1. Designed and tested to meet automotive temperature and test specifications, the Lexar Enterprise automotive eMMC is perfect for deployment in Infotainment/Navigation, Digital Cluster, Rear-Seat Entertainment, Connectivity (T-Box), Accident Recording, HD Maps, and more.

In addition, the Lexar Enterprise automotive eMMC solutions comply with AEC-Q100 standards and features industry-leading endurance that surpasses 20M hours MTBF.

"By answering the demands of an evolving market, Lexar Enterprise is in a prime position to continue to deliver world-class solutions for an expansive range of applications and we're excited to share some of these with our customers at CES," said Todd Levy, Vice President of Sales.

If you would like to meet or discuss any of the products featured at CES or any Lexar Enterprise memory solutions from our product portfolio shown below, please contact your sales representative or email us at [email protected]

to schedule a meeting to be held at the Lexar Enterprise suite 29-110 in the Venetian tower.

About Lexar Enterprise

Building upon the foundation and the credibility of the well-established Lexar brand, Lexar Enterprise designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions tha include embedded storage, mobile memory, solid-state drives, and memory modules in commercial, industrial, and automotive grades. Our cutting-edge products are deployed globally to drive higher performance, increase efficiencies, and deliver unwavering reliability. Our continued commitment to innovation ensures we are positioned to deliver superior solutions for our customers, partners, and communities

Lexar Enterprise. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Noel Lo

949-385-3259

[email protected]



SOURCE Lexar Enterprise