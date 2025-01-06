REI Nation Celebrates Major Milestone: Over 8,000 Residential Properties Managed Across 13 Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REI Nation and Premier Property Management Group Logos

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- REI Nation , formerly known as Memphis Invest, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey as one of the largest turnkey companies in the United States. Their property management division, Premier Property Management Group, now oversees the management of more than 8,000 residential properties across 13 major markets, designating a remarkable achievement in our commitment to providing exceptional property management services.Since inception in 2003, REI Nation has experienced tremendous growth, driven by the dedication and expertise of the team. What began as a small operation has evolved into a powerhouse managing assets valued at over $2 billion and serving over 3,500 property owners. This milestone not only reflects continued success but also underscores the unwavering trust their investors have placed in them.With a low vacancy rate of under 2% and an impressive average resident stay of six years, Premier Property Management Group continues to set industry standards. The resident-first management philosophy provides high-quality renovations and stable rental income, creating long-term wealth-building opportunities for our investors.“We are thrilled to reach this significant achievement,” said Chris Clothier, CEO of REI Nation.“Managing over 8,000 properties is not just a number; it represents the hard work and commitment of our incredible team and the trust of our investors. This growth opens up exciting opportunities for us to extend our exceptional services to even more investors and residents.”REI Nation is committed to expanding our team and enhancing our ability to deliver outstanding property management services. Their goal is to continue building on this success and providing unparalleled support to their clients and residents.“We owe our continued growth to the dedication of our exceptional team and the trust our amazing clients and residents place in us. Their ongoing support and daily commitment drive our success. As we thrive together, our mission remains unwavering: To deliver outstanding customer service and pursue excellence every day." - Vice President of Property Management and Customer Service, Nate GrayFor more information about REI Nation and our property management services, please visit .About REI Nation:Founded in 2003, REI Nation is one of the largest turnkey real estate investment companies in the U.S., managing over 8,000 properties with assets valued at over $2 billion. With headquarters in Memphis, TN and Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, REI Nation serves over 3,500 property owners across 13 major markets. Our property management division, Premier Property Management Group, maintains a low vacancy rate and a strong focus on resident satisfaction.

