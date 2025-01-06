(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy By Cancer, Usage, Biomarker, Place, & Product With Price and Volume Outlook, Including Executive, Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Minimal Residual and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. We look at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer. This report provides detailed analysis.

Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread cancer screening tests.

The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. What Growth Phase is the market in? The impact on the healthcare industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size looking out 5 years. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five year market forecasts.

Market Scope

Factors driving growth include the rise of non-invasive technologies which have become game changers by offering lower cost, greater accuracy, and a broad range of applications, all compounded by the needs of an aging population.

On the other hand, factors limiting growth include the pressure of lower prices which can reduce profitability, a lack of standardized protocols which complicates widespread adoption, resistance to changing established protocols, and the high initial costs associated with adopting new technologies. These elements highlight the main challenges and opportunities within the market, shaping the industry's trajectory.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Liquid Biopsy Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Liquid Biopsy?

2.2 The Sequencing Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Using Biopsies

3.2.1 Cancer

3.2.2 Precancerous conditions

3.2.3 Inflammatory conditions

3.3 Biopsy Sites

3.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis

3.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology

3.5.1 The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology

3.5.2 The Role of CTCs

3.5.3 Application of CTCs

3.5.4 CellSearch Detection- Ultimate Sensitivity

3.5.5 Epic Sciences Detection- Imaging Takes the Lead

3.5.6 Maintrac Detection - The Microscope

3.5.7 Other Methods

3.5.8 ctDNA Role

3.5.9 ctDNA Applications

3.5.10 Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block

3.5.11 The Multiple Play

3.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege

3.6.1 Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics

3.6.2 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

3.6.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

3.6.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

3.6.5 The Promise of Liquid Biopsy

3.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

3.7.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.7.2 Economies of Scale

3.7.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.7.4 Physician's and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Non-Invasive Game Changer

4.1.2 Lower Cost

4.1.3 Greater Accuracy

4.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses

4.1.5 Aging Population

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Lower prices

4.2.2 Lack of Standards

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Initial Adoption Cost

4.2.5 Conclusion

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

4.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

5 Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Delfi Dx Liquid Biopsy Technology Shows Promise

5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bayer to Develop NGS-Based CDx

5.4 Grail Details TBE Method for Cancer Monitoring

5.5 Naveris HPV Liquid Biopsy Test Gets Medicare Coverage

5.6 Personalis NeXT Personal Dx Early-Access Program

5.7 Liquid Biopsy Shortens Time to Treatment

5.8 Guardant Health MRD Test Garners Coverage

5.9 IMBdx, AstraZeneca Expand Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.10 FoundationOne Liquid Biopsy Assay Gets FDA OK as Companion Diagnostic

5.11 Epic Sciences Raises $24M for Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Test

5.12 GenoMe Diagnostics Preparing DPCR-Based Ovarian Cancer Test

5.13 Sophia Genetics to Commercialize Liquid Biopsy Test

5.14 Agilent, Qiagen Nab FDA Approvals for Lung Cancer Treatment CDx

5.15 Liquid Biopsy Startup Haystack Oncology Raises $56M

5.16 Hedera Dx to Launch Liquid Biopsy Streamlined Platform

5.17 PamGene Expanding Liquid Biopsy Assays

5.18 Liquid Biopsy Firm Hedera Dx Raises €14M

5.19 MDxHealth Plans One-Stop Shop for Prostate Cancer Dx

5.20 Precision Oncology Dx Access Varies Widely in Europe

5.21 Extracellular Vesicles Show Promise as Early-Stage Cancer Diagnostic

5.22 Predicine Receives CE Mark for Blood and Urine Liquid Biopsy

5.23 BillionToOne Launches First Liquid Biopsy Products

5.24 Dxcover Advances Multicancer Detection Platform

5.25 CorePath Laboratories, Cizzle Biotechnology Partner on Lung Cancer Blood Test . 143

5.26 Illumina Sues Guardant Health Over Patents

5.27 Invitae to Expand Cancer Testing Portfolio

5.28 Cancer Centre, Inivata Partner on Clinical Liquid Biopsy Studies

5.29 IVBH Bio Takes Aim at With Liquid Biopsy Incubator

5.30 Molecular Health, Eone-Diagnomics Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.31 Delfi Diagnostics Looks To Fragmentation-Based Liquid Biopsy Tech

5.32 BillionToOne Adapting Fetal Dx Tech for Liquid Biopsy

5.33 EDGC to Expand Liquid Biopsy Space With Cell-Free DNA Platform

5.34 Liquid Biopsy Startup BioCaptiva Raises £1M in Seed Funding

5.35 Agilent Enters Liquid Biopsy Market with Resolution Biosciences Acquisition

5.36 Bio-Techne to Acquire Asuragen for up to $320M

5.37 Personalis Broadens Liquid Biopsy Offering

5.38 Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing With Ashion Acquisition

5.39 Delfi Diagnostics Plans Multi-Cancer Screening Test

5.40 Menarini's CellSearch Shows Potential to Predict Breast Cancer Prognosis, Treatment Response

5.41 Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims

5.42 CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays

5.43 Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand

5.44 Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial

5.45 C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative

5.46 NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

5.47 Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers

5.48 Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence

5.49 Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer

5.50 Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 Admera Health, LLC

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 AccuraGen Inc.

6.4 Acuamark Diagnostics

6.5 Agilent

6.6 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.7 Anchor Dx

6.8 ANGLE plc

6.9 Applied DNA Sciences

6.10 ARUP Laboratories

6.11 AVIVA Systems Biology

6.12 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.13 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.14 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.15 Berkley Lights

6.16 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.17 BillionToOne

6.18 Bioarray Genetics

6.19 Biocartis

6.20 Biocept, Inc.

6.21 Biodesix Inc.

6.22 BioFluidica

6.23 Biolidics Ltd

6.24 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.25 Bioneer Corporation

6.26 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.27 Bio-Techne

6.28 Bioview

6.29 Burning Rock

6.30 Cardiff Oncology

6.31 CareDx

6.32 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.33 CellCarta

6.34 CellMax Life

6.35 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.36 Circulogene

6.37 Cizzle Biotech

6.38 Clearbridge Biomedics

6.39 Clinical Genomics

6.40 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

6.41 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.42 Diagnologix LLC

6.43 Dxcover

6.44 Element Biosciences

6.45 Enzo Biochem

6.46 Epic Sciences

6.47 Epigenomics AG

6.48 Eurofins Scientific

6.49 Exact Sciences

6.50 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

6.51 Freenome

6.52 Fyr Diagnostics

6.53 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.54 Genetron Holdings

6.55 GILUPI Nanomedizin

6.56 Guardant Health

6.57 HansaBiomed

6.58 Haystack Oncology (Quest Dx)

6.59 iCellate

6.60 ICON PLC

6.61 Illumina

6.62 Incell Dx

6.63 Inivata

6.64 INOVIQ

6.65 Invitae Corporation

6.66 J&J Innovative Medicine

6.67 Lucence Health

6.68 Lunglife AI Inc

6.69 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.70 MDx Health

6.71 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.72 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.73 Millipore Sigma

6.74 Miltenyi Biotec

6.75 miR Scientific

6.76 Myriad Genetics

6.77 Nanostring

6.78 NantHealth, Inc.

6.79 Natera

6.80 NeoGenomics

6.81 Novogene

6.82 On-Chip Biotechnologies

6.83 Oncocyte

6.84 OncoDNA

6.85 Oncimmune

6.86 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.87 PamGene

6.88 Panagene

6.89 Personalis

6.90 PGDx (Labcorp)

6.91 PrecisionMed

6.92 Predicine

6.93 Predictive Oncology

6.94 Prenetics

6.95 Promega

6.96 Qiagen

6.97 Rarecells SAS

6.98 RareCyte

6.99 Revvity

6.100 Roche Diagnostics

6.101 Saga Diagnostics

6.102 Screencell

6.103 Siemens Healthineers

6.104 simfo GmbH

6.105 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.106 Singular Genomics

6.107 Standard BioTools

6.108 Stilla Technologies

6.109 Superfluid Dx

6.110 Sysmex Inostics

6.111 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.112 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.113 Todos Medical

6.114 Ultima Genomics

6.115 Veracyte

6.116 VolitionRX

6.117 Vortex Biosciences

7 The Global Market for Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Cancer - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Usage - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

7.5 Global Market by Marker - Overview

7.6 Global Market by Product - Overview

8 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - By Cancer

8.1 Breast

8.2 Colorectal

8.3 Cervical

8.4 Lung

8.5 Prostate

8.6 Other

9 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Usage

9.1 Screening

9.3 Diagnostic

9.4 Therapy

9.5 Monitor

10 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Place

10.1 Hospital Lab

10.2 Lab Service

10.3 Lab Outpatient

10.4 Other Lab

11 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Marker

11.1 Circulating Tumor Cell

11.2 Cell Free DNA

11.3 Vesicle

11.4 Other Marker

12 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Product

12.1 Kits

12.2 Instruments

12.3 Service

13 Appendices

13.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

13.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

13.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

