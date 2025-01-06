Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 9 January at 15:00. An inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 30, will be offered for sale and a non-indexed series, LBANK CB 29.

Expected settlement date is 16 January 2025.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank's covered programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .