Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 9 January at 15:00. An inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 30, will be offered for sale and a non-indexed series, LBANK CB 29.
Expected settlement date is 16 January 2025.
The covered bonds will be issued under the bank's covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .
MENAFN06012025004107003653ID1109059374
