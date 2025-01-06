Leadership Transition At Nickel Institute

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Veronique Steukers, President, Nickel Institute

Dr. Mark Mistry, Director, Public Policy & Sustainability, Nickel Institute

Nickel Institute

Dr. Veronique Steukers named President, Dr. Mark Mistry to lead Public Policy & Sustainability

- Dr. Veronique SteukersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nickel Institute, the global association of leading primary nickel producers is pleased to announce that Dr. Veronique Steukers has taken up the position of President, effective 1 January.As announced previously Veronique succeeds Dr. Hudson Bates who has retired from the Nickel Institute after over 30 years of service to the organisation.Veronique Steukers said,“I'm excited to start my Presidency of the Nickel Institute at such a pivotal time for the nickel industry. With nickel recognised as a strategic and critical metal for the future, I look forward to advancing the Nickel Institute's mission and working with our members to support the responsible and sustainable development of this essential material. It's a real privilege to lead the NI's team of experts which provides the thought leadership that is so essential to ensure a sustainable future for nickel."Veronique's move means that Dr. Mark Mistry succeeds her as Director Public Policy & Sustainability. Mark's 16 years experience with the Nickel Institute coupled with his expertise in public affairs, life cycle management and sustainability provide a solid basis for him to lead the Public Policy & Sustainability efforts. Commenting on his new position, Mark Mistry said, "I am honored to take on this role at a time when sustainability and responsible sourcing are a focus for the industry.“On behalf of the Nickel Institute's Members, Nickel Institute Chairperson, Øivind Stenstad, Vice President HSEC, Glencore said,“we are very pleased that the Nickel Institute will have a smooth transition of leadership with the appointments of Veronique and Mark to their new roles. Veronique has the full support of the Members as President, and Mark is a strong addition to the Institute's management team. We are looking forward to working with them to advance the Nickel Institute's mission of advocating for the responsible supply of nickel and sustainable development of the nickel industry.”About the Nickel InstituteThe Nickel Institute is the global association of leading primary nickel producers. Our mission is to advocate for the responsible supply of nickel and the sustainable development of the nickel industry.The NI grows and supports markets for new and existing nickel applications including stainless steel, and promotes sound science, risk management, and socio-economic benefit as the basis for public policy and regulation.Through our science division NiPERA Inc., we also undertake leading-edge scientific research relevant to human health and the environment. The NI is the centre of excellence for information on nickel and nickel-containing materials and has offices in Asia, Europe and North America.

Clare Richardson

Nickel Institute

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.