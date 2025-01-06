(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Web 3.0 blockchain is growing rapidly, driven by greater user control over data, which is reshaping industries globally. Pune, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Web 3.0 blockchain market size was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 104.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.47% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” The Web 3.0 blockchain market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the rising demand for decentralized technologies that enhance security, privacy, and user control. In 2023, blockchain adoption saw significant advancements across various industries. The Growing Popularity Of Decentralized Applications And Blockchain-Based Platforms Remains A Key Growth Driver By 2023, there were over 3,000 active dApps, with decentralized finance applications contributing a substantial portion of the market's value. The total value locked in DeFi reached an estimated USD 60 billion in 2023, reflecting the rising demand for decentralized financial services. Additionally, the non-fungible token industry, which has transformed industries like art and gaming, saw sales surpassing in 2023, a notable increase compared to previous years. Smart contracts have also been pivotal in accelerating Web 3.0 adoption. By 2023, Ethereum, the leading blockchain for smart contracts, processed over 1.5 million smart contract executions daily, demonstrating the widespread use of blockchain-based automation across sectors such as supply chain management, insurance, and healthcare. Governments and regulatory bodies have increasingly supported blockchain technology. In 2023, countries such as the United States, the European Union, and China began rolling out concrete regulations to foster blockchain adoption, with over 50 nations exploring or implementing blockchain-based solutions for digital identity, payments, and supply chain transparency. The growing demand for Web 3.0 blockchain solutions is further reflected in the surge of investments . In 2023, venture capital investments in blockchain startups reached USD 30 billion, highlighting the growing interest in Web 3.0 technologies. These investments are expected to drive further innovation and the development of more advanced blockchain solutions in the coming years.

Get a Sample Report of Web 3.0 Blockchain Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Ethereum (ETH, Solidity)

Cardano (ADA, Plutus)

Polkadot (DOT, Substrate)

Chainlink (LINK, Chainlink VRF)

Filecoin (FIL, Filecoin Network)

Tezos (XTZ, Michelson)

Solana (SOL, Solana Program Library)

Ripple (XRP, RippleNet)

Polygon Technology (MATIC, Polygon SDK)

Hedera (HBAR, Hedera Consensus Service)

Avalanche (AVAX, Avalanche Subnets)

Cosmos (ATOM, Cosmos SDK)

Algorand (ALGO, Algorand Standard Assets)

Arweave (AR, Arweave Permaweb)

EOS (EOS, EOSIO)

Near Protocol (NEAR, NEAR SDK)

Kusama (KSM, Parachains)

Waves (WAVES, Waves DEX)

Stellar (XLM, Stellar Network) Zilliqa (ZIL, Zilliqa Smart Contracts) Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.59 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 104.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 45.47% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Web 3.0 empowers users with control over their data through decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain protocols.

. Internet users are increasingly concerned about privacy and security due to rising cyber threats and regulations regarding data privacy.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Web 3.0 Blockchain Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

In 2023, the cryptocurrency segment dominated the market with over 37% of revenue share, which means cryptocurrency captured a significant portion of the total value of the market. This favored position stems from the growing success of digital currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies that are revolutionizing the financial sector by providing decentralized transactions without intermediaries. Images Source: Design by FreepikSome major players such as Coinbase and Binance have emerged, providing a platform to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies. Blockchain technology is used by these platforms to provide secure, transparent, and efficient transactions.

The smart Contracts segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, Smart contracts are automated agreements that execute automatically once specific conditions or requirements are met. This technology enhances security, reduces reliance on intermediaries, and streamlines operations across sectors like finance, real estate, and supply chain. Ethereum and Chain-link are at the forefront, with Ethereum offering a powerful platform for creating and deploying smart contracts, while Chain-link specializes in providing smart contracts with access to real-world data.

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Segmentation:

By Blockchain Type



Public

Private

Consortium Hybrid

By Application



Cryptocurrency

Conversational AI

Data & Transaction Storage

Payments

Smart Contracts Others

By End User



BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecom Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Regional Landscape

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 38% market share in 2023. Top innovators in decentralized applications and smart contracts, mainly the USA, including Ethereum and ConsenSys, and the new regulations will help propel to sell of blockchain technology in a safe environment for companies to function. Enterprises like Coinbase and BlockFi are at the forefront of integrating blockchain into financial services and enhancing consumer value through the convenience and speed of decentralized finance solutions.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, Owing to rising digitalization, rapid urbanization, and a young tech-savvy population, Blockchain China, India, and Singapore Blockchain Technology is Being Used in Multiple Industries Such as Finance, Supply Chain, and Healthcare. China is a key player with its Blockchain Service Network, which aims to make the development and deployment of blockchain applications easier. Institutional scaling of Ethereum is progressing by companies like Polygon in India and due to WazirX, we have reached a saturation point for crypto exchanges in India.

Recent Developments

January 2024: Ethereum introduced an upgrade to its consensus mechanism, moving towards a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake model. This development is expected to significantly reduce the energy consumption associated with blockchain transactions and improve scalability.

March 2024: Polkadot launched a new cross-chain interoperability feature, allowing different blockchain networks to communicate with each other. This move is expected to enhance the functionality of decentralized applications and increase the adoption of Web 3.0 technologies.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Segmentation, by Blockchain Type

8. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

Buying Options



5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000) Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @

SNS Insider

SNS Insider is a market research company that delivers evidence based strategies for clients seeking growth.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)