Single Cell Genomics Market Research Report 2025 With Executive And Consultant Guides, & Profiles Of 55+ Companies

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

Will Single Cell Genomics replace traditional genomics? The sky just might be the limit on this new approach to capturing genetic information. Find out all about it in this new report.

Single Cell Genomics is emerging as a mainstay of scientific research and development. New life forms have already been identified. This means new diseases and new cures. There are applications in every aspect of healthcare. SGC is just coming out of the lab. It is finding its footing in new clinical applications. The market is booming as understanding the genomics of individual cells opens up a whole new world of biotechnology.

The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Market Dynamics

The diagnostics market is witnessing several trends that significantly impact its growth trajectory. Factors driving growth include the rapid advancements in immuno-oncology that require sophisticated diagnostic tools, broadening the research range available to scientists. Technology in the diagnostics field is not only reaching maturity but also converging with other tech sectors, enhancing system capabilities and reducing costs, which further stimulates market expansion.

Conversely, factors limiting growth stem primarily from intense competition that pressures pricing and market share. Challenges in instrument integration and shifts in preferred technologies can disrupt established practices. Additionally, inherent technology limitations may hinder the effectiveness or applicability of certain diagnostic solutions.

In terms of technology development, innovations like spatial profiling are revolutionizing how samples are analyzed, allowing for precise localizations of cellular and molecular components. Integration efforts focus on creating more cohesive systems that can handle diverse diagnostic tasks efficiently. The rise of big data analytics in diagnostics is facilitating more accurate and predictive insights, enhancing the sector's impact on personalized medicine. Furthermore, the development and distribution of kits and commodities are making diagnostic procedures more accessible and standardized, expanding their use across various healthcare settings.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Single Cell Genomics?

2.2 SCG - Still Early Days

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

2.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice

2.6 Global Listing Of High Throughput Sequencing Establishments Installed Base - Location & Contacts

3 Single Cell Genomics - Guide to Technology

3.1 Isolating Single Cells

3.1.1 FACS

3.1.2 LCM

3.1.3 Micromanipulators

3.1.4 Microfluidics

3.2 Amplification

3.2.1 WTA - Whole Transcriptome Amplification

3.2.2 WGA - Whole Genome Amplification

3.3 PCR

3.4 NGS

3.5 Microarray

3.6 Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) Technology

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Immuno-oncology

5.1.2 Research Range

5.1.3 Technology Maturity & Convergence

5.1.4 Declining Costs

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Competition

5.2.2 Instrument Integration

5.2.3 Technology Shift

5.2.4 Technology Limitations

5.3 Technology Development

5.3.1 Spatial Profiling

5.3.2 Integration

5.3.3 Big Data

5.3.4 Kits and Commodities

5.4 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

5.4.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

5.4.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

5.4.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

5.4.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

5.4.5 PCR Takes Command

5.4.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

5.4.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

5.4.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

5.4.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

5.4.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

6 Single Cell Genomics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Scale Biosciences announces ScalePlex to simplify single cell genomics

6.3 10x Genomics Launches 5,000-Plex Gene Panel for Xenium

6.4 NIH researchers develop AI drug matching tool

6.5 Curio Bioscience to Transform Single-Cell Sequencing Data into Spatial Context .. 153

6.6 Factorial Biotechnologies Unveils Mosaic

6.7 Deepcell and NVIDIA collaborate to advance AI in single cell research

6.8 OWKIN Integrates 10x Genomics Spatial Omics and Single-Cell Technologies

6.9 Beckman Coulter and 10x Genomics partner

6.10 MGI and Xpress Genomics to Advance Single-cell RNA-Sequencing

6.11 Single-Cell Sequencing Reveals Traits in Cereal Crops

6.12 Single-cell Genomics meets Human Genetics

6.13 Singular Genomics Launches Kits for Single Cell Sequencing

6.14 Scale Biosciences Introduces Disruptive Single-Cell Profiling Solutions

6.15 Singleron showcases latest single cell sequencing technology

6.16 Oxford Nanopore to Make Single-cell Sequencing Accessible to Any Laboratory . 168

6.17 Single-Cell RNA-seq Method Enables Profiling Live Cells

6.18 Novogene Launches New Single-Cell Lab

6.19 New DNA Atlas Provides Clues for Heart Disease Risk

6.20 BioSkryb Genomics Launches ResolveOME

6.21 Parse Biosciences Expands Single-Cell Product Line

6.22 Massively Multiplexed Single-Cell In Situ Spatial Genomics Now in U.S. Market

6.23 Pfizer Centralizes Single Cell Data on Seven Bridges System

6.24 Consortium to Standardize Single-Cell Sequencing

6.25 Scienion, Cellenion Enter Licensing Deal

6.26 Immunai Acquires Swiss Bioinformatics Firm Nebion

6.27 Startup MiCareo Targets Rare Cell Isolation Market

6.28 Parse Biosciences Lowers Cost Barriers to Single-Cell Transcriptomics

6.29 Deepcell Advancing Tech for Single-Cell Genomics

6.30 10x Genomics Outlines 2021 Growth Plans

6.31 Single-Cell Genomics Firm Analytical Biosciences Inks Deal with BioMap

6.32 IsoPlexis Features Cheaper, More Flexible Single-Cell Proteomic Systems

6.33 DNTR-Seq Combines WGS, Transcriptomics in Single Cells

6.34 BitBiome Builds Single-Cell Bacterial Sequencing Business

6.35 S2 Genomics Signs Distribution Agreements for Asia-Pacific

6.36 Single-Cell COVID-19 Study Investigates Immune Hyperactivation

6.37 Levitas Bio to Launch Magnetic Levitation Cell Separation Platform

6.38 Single-Cell and Spatial Genomics

6.39 Single-Cell Genomics

6.40 Namocell, Takara Bio, HepaTx Partner on Single-Cell Genomics

6.41 Vizgen Launches With $14M Series A Financing

6.42 SeqWell Raises $9M in Series B Round

7 Profiles of Key Single Cell Genomics Companies

7.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

7.2 Admera Health, LLC

7.3 Agilent

7.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.6 Berkley Lights

7.7 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

7.8 BioGenex

7.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.10 BioSkryb Genomics

7.11 Bitbiome

7.12 Bruker

7.13 Cell Microsystems

7.14 Cellenion (BICO)

7.15 CellSorter

7.16 Cytek Biosciences

7.17 Cytena

7.18 Deepcell

7.19 Dolomite Bio (Unchained Labs)

7.20 Element Biosciences

7.21 Epic Sciences

7.22 Fluent Biosciences

7.23 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

7.24 Honeycomb Biotechnologies

7.25 Illumina

7.26 Incell Dx

7.27 Leica Biosystems

7.28 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

7.29 MGI

7.30 Miltenyi Biotec

7.31 Mission Bio

7.32 Myllia Biotechnology

7.33 Namocell

7.34 NanoCellect Biotechnology

7.35 Nanostring

7.36 New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.37 Novogene

7.38 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

7.39 Pacific Biosciences

7.40 Parse Biosciences

7.41 Partek

7.42 Qiagen

7.43 Revvity

7.44 Roche Diagnostics

7.45 S2 Genomics

7.46 Scale Biosciences

7.47 Singleron Biotechnologies

7.48 Singular Genomics

7.49 Singulomics

7.50 Sony Biotechnology

7.51 Standard BioTools

7.52 Stemcell Technologies

7.53 Takara Bio

7.54 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.55 Ultima Genomics

7.56 Vizgen

7.57 Watchmaker Genomics

8 Single Cell Genomics Global Market Size

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market Size by Analyte

8.3 Global Market by Product

8.4 Global Market by Workflow

8.5 Global Market by End User

8.6 Global Market by Application

9 Global Market by Analyte

9.1 DNA Market

9.2 RNA Market

9.3 Epigenetic Market

9.4 Proteomic Market

9.5 Multi-omics Market

9.6 Other Analyte Market

10 Single Cell Genomics Market by Product

10.1 Instrument Market

10.2 Reagent Market

10.3 Software & Other Market

11 Single Cell Genomics Market by Workflow

11.1 Cell Isolation Market

11.2 Sample Preparation Market

11.3 Genomic Analysis Market

12 Single Cell Genomics Market by End User

12.1 Research Market

12.2 BioPharma Market

12.3 Clinical Market

12.4 Other End User Market

13 Global Market by Application

13.1 Oncology Market

13.2 Immunology Market

13.3 Microbiology Market

13.4 Cell Market

13.5 Stem Cell Market

13.6 Neurology Market

13.7 Other Application Market

14 Appendices

14.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

14.2 Clinical Trials Started Historical

14.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments

