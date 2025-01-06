PEACHFUZZ SKIN STUDIO BLOOMS IN LONG ISLAND

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PeachFuzz Studio Co-Founders, Keisha Gaymon-Wagner and Kristin Wagner

The Sister-Owned Laser & Skincare Studio Opens Their 2nd Location in Valley Stream, NY

- Keisha Wagner-Gaymon, CEO and Nurse PractitionerVALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In less than five years, sisters Keisha Wagner-Gaymon, CEO and Nurse Practitioner, and Kristin Wagner, COO of PeachFuzz Laser , are opening their second location in Long Island after launching their flagship location in Brooklyn and creating a limited skincare collection, FuzzClinic.“PeachFuzz Laser Studio started as a laser hair removal studio catering to women of color in June 2020. Our clients became our case study and we realized that their skin care needs regarding hair removal were not being met. There needed to be hair removal products dedicated to ethnic skin and hair,” explains Keisha Wagner-Gaymon about the mission behind the brand and the Studio.This January, PeachFuzz Laser Valley Stream will open their doors at 425 Rockaway Avenue, Valley Stream, NY 11581, and will offer all of PeachFuzz's top-selling services including Laser Hair Removal, Electrolysis, Vajacials and Body and Facial Treatments within their new, sleek, 2,000 square foot Studio.“For us, this expansion is about more than just opening a new location-it's about honoring the loyalty of our clients who travel from Queens and Long Island to visit us in Brooklyn. We've always been committed to creating a welcoming space where every client feels seen, cared for, and confident in the quality of our services. This new location brings us closer to our clients and allows us to continue delivering the customer service excellence we pride ourselves on,” says Kristin Wagner, COO, about opening their new location.Since 2020, PeachFuzz Skin Studio, the sisters of Belize heritage, provided services to people with all skin tones with a special niche for melanated skin, as well as women managing PCOS and those who suffer from hirsutism. The Studio is also launching for its new customers Founding Peach, an annual membership program designed to give our new Long Island customers premium access to exclusive benefits while rewarding them for their loyalty and dedication to our growing brand. As a Founding Peach member, new customers will pay an annual fee of $250 to receive“locked-in” pricing for Laser hair removal services, facials, etc. as well as receive 15% off other services!PeachFuzz Valley Stream welcomes the Long Island media, New York City and New York State elected officials, and community and small business service leaders to the Opening Ceremony on:Thursday, January 30, 202510:30 am - 12:30 pmPeachFuzz Laser Valley Stream425 Rockaway Ave Valley Stream, NY 11581(516) 283 - 2532The opening Ceremony will include a ribbon cutting; remarks from specially invited elected officials, the Chamber of Commerce, and other supporters, Co-Founders Keisha and Kristin; Breakfast refreshments and Mini-tour and interview opportunities with Keisha and Kristin.Please RSVP by: January 27, 2025, by 6:00 pm to:Wilson Marshall PR & Special EventsJen Holder, PR Associate, ...To preview the Studio and interview Keisha Gaymon-Wagner, please contact:Kim Marshall, ..., 646.721.4375

