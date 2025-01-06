Lentech, Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes To Drive Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HANOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lentech, Inc., a leading provider of IT, engineering and technical solutions and services to the U.S. Government, today announced significant changes to its executive leadership team as the company continues its growth in space, intelligence, and civil markets.Effective January 1, 2025, Paul A. Dillahay has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lentech. Dillahay brings extensive experience in the federal contracting landscape, having previously served as President and CEO of Empower AI and ASRC Federal. He's also held executive roles at CACI, Lockheed Martin, and General Electric. Dillahay is a five-time Washington 100 awardee and a Top 35 Executives to Watch in 2022.Additionally, Stefany Herbert, formerly Lentech Vice President of Corporate Operations, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Herbert's 25 years of experience in government contracting and former CFO roles with strong financial acumen make her ideally suited for this role.Andrew Gallegos, Lentech Founder and outgoing CEO and CFO, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman. Gregg Einfalt will remain in his role as President, ensuring continuity in the company's leadership."These strategic appointments position Lentech to continue our record of tremendous growth and customer success in multiple market sectors. ," said Andrew Gallegos. "Paul's industry expertise and Stefany's financial leadership, combined with our existing strong management team, will drive Lentech to new heights while preserving our employee-centric culture." Paul Dillahay added“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Lentech, Inc., and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our executive team for their unwavering dedication and hard work that has laid a strong foundation for our future success.”Lentech remains committed to its core values of 'Integrity First, Excellence Delivered' as it embarks on this new chapter of growth and innovation.About Lentech, Inc.Lentech, Inc. is a leading provider of IT, engineering and technical solutions and services to the U.S. Federal Government. Lentech was recently recognized as a Fast 50 company by Washington Technology. As both a prime contractor and subcontractor, Lentech delivers innovative solutions to support critical government operations and missions.

