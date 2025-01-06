The Vault, A New Fiction Thriller By Wall St Veteran

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Vault - A New Thriller

Employees Steal $100 Million in Bearer Bonds from Largest Securities Vault in the World

- Richard Bist, Author/ ReviewerMONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Vault, a new book by best-selling author Stuart Z Goldstein, has been characterized as“a Robin Hood on Wall Street heist and thriller”), has been released today by Amazon according to publisher Pen Paper Press (PPP).The Vault is a fictional tale of employees at Americlear, who after decades of mistreatment decide to steal $100 million in bearer bonds from the largest securities vault in the world. But as the heist unfolds, Hurricane Sandy slams New York City flooding the Vault and threatening to expose the crime.“Yes, it's true. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy did indeed flood the largest securities vault holding trillions in assets (stocks, corporate bonds, municipal bonds, bearer bonds, money markets, etc.),” Alice Sherman, Assistant Director, PPP, pointed out.“The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation -DTCC (aka Americlear in the book) quickly claimed in the media that the financial industry suffered no losses. DTCC argued they had electronic records of all instruments held in their vault.”“But Goldstein imagines an alternative storyline. What if that was not true? What if, when the vault flooded, securities were lost, millions of dollars vanished, and a web of secrets was buried beneath the chaos? Would we have ever known? Would they have told you? How would the world react?“The Vault is also a morality tale on how employees are treated in the workplace. At Americlear, in the 1970s & 80s, if you were white, you worked above street level, but if you were a minority or immigrant, you worked below street level...in the vault, said Sherman“What we believe readers will love is that The Vault is a roller coaster ride of unpredictable plot twists,” she said Sherman.“Until the last chapter, the reader won't know if the employees succeed in the theft, whether the flood reveals their criminal act and whether the security personnel uncover video evidence on the "crime of the century."Amazon today released the eBook, paperback and limited edition hard cover of the book simultaneously, for customers still want to gift a book to friends and relatives. At age 74, this will be Goldstein's second book, after a 40-year career in financial services. Goldstein's last non-fiction book, Moe Fields – the special bond between fathers and sons has made Amazon's best seller list six times since its publication in late 2012.The Vault is already getting high marks from fellow fiction authors, book blogs and book reviewers, said Sherman.“The Vault by Stuart Z. Goldstein isn't just a modern-day heist novel. It's also a story about making things right for people who have been overlooked and underappreciated...I found the concept of this story compelling as it's not far removed from reality, and honestly, I was rooting for them throughout." Richard Bist, Author & Book Blogger, Reader Views.“The Vault” is the story of what can happen when executives finally push their employees too far. Author Stuart Z. Goldstein has crafted a meticulously well-honed and character driven plot. Backed by statistics and hard numbers, the Americlear vault feels utterly real, and the employees absolutely begin to feel like family.” Jill Rey, Book Reviewer, Reader Views, Goodreads and Amazon.About the Author:Goldstein during his nearly two-decade tenure at The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), served as spokesperson and senior advisor to three CEOs. He co-authored two small books in plain English explaining the inner workings of U.S. capital markets that were used in lobbying Congress on the Dodd-Frank legislation, which now requires the reporting of credit default swap trades to a centralized trade repository.Prior to DTCC, he served as a VP spokesperson for the American Express Co. and VP/Deputy Director National Public Affairs at Citicorp/Citibank. This will be Goldstein's second book, after a 40-year career in financial services. Goldstein's last non-fiction book, Moe Fields – the special bond between fathers and sons has made Amazon's best seller list six times since its publication in late 2021.Background: Pen Paper Press is a small independent publisher based in New Jersey. Its goal is to provide readers with strong life-affirming stories that capture the imagination and inspire readers. Its focus are stories that have a powerful message about the human experience.Contact: Alice Sherman, Assistant Director.........Author: Stuart Z Goldstein...609.203.5220

