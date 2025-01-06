Rezilient Health And Trueclaim Partner To Improve Access To Quality And Affordable Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rezilient logo

TrueClaim logo

Rezilient Heath and TrueClaim announced the launch of their partnership to bring value-based primary care to more people via employer health benefits.

- Barbora Howell, CEO, TrueClaimST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rezilient Heath, a leading tech-enabled healthcare company, and TrueClaim , the world's first transparent, AI-driven TPA, announced the launch of their partnership to bring value-based primary care to more people via employer health benefits.The basis of this strategic alliance between Rezilient and TrueClaim is a shared commitment to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered. Both organizations aim to provide improved access to value-based care leading to improved health outcomes by offering TrueClaim customers access to Rezilient Health 's comprehensive primary, urgent, and multi-specialty care, empowering them to maximize the benefits of their health plan.Rezilient Health has gained recognition as a trailblazer in the hybrid healthcare space for its CloudClinicTM model and same-day access to primary and specialty care. Beaming remote primary and specialty care physicians into CloudClinicsTM means a shorter time to diagnosis and more timely treatment, plus a much more effective commercial model that helps physicians deliver better care.TrueClaim is disrupting the currently opaque TPA landscape by using AI to power its transparent and easy to understand pricing with a modern platform and hands-on customer service. The TrueClaim experience makes it easy for members to navigate their healthcare benefits to ensure they are getting the right care at the right time.“With this partnership, Rezilient is able to work closely with a partner who is just as passionate about improving access to care for their members as we are. We are aligned in both values and in using technology to unlock entirely new ways that we can drive value for our customers and the healthcare industry at large.” said Danish Nagda, MD, Founder and CEO of Rezilient Health.“We are thrilled to have found a partner in Rezilient that feels as strongly about the member experience as we do. Already today, we have achieved a level of integration that makes it easy for patients to access Rezilient's care team seamlessly via the TrueClaim platform.” says Barbora Howell, CEO of TrueClaim.Rezilient members can access primary care, urgent care, specialty care, labs, and imaging, all in one place. Bringing the entire healthcare system under one roof reduces utilization of costly downstream care like emergency room and hospital visits, the result is a dramatic return on investment for employers' bottom lines, and for their employees' health.“We're going beyond just solving short-term health problems,” continues Dr Nagda.“Along with our partners like TrueClaim, we're creating the infrastructure that is crucial for the best preventative care within an agile, distributed healthcare delivery system.”For more information about Rezilient Health, contact Sar Ruddenklau, Head of Marketing and Communications: ...For more information about TrueClaim, contact Barbora Howell at ...About Rezilient HealthRezilient reduces employers' total cost of care through increasing access and utilization of value-based primary and specialty care. Beaming our physicians into our CloudClinicsTM equipped with remote digital diagnostic tools is a world-first. It means Rezilient members can access all their care needs in one place: primary care, specialty care, and in-house labs, plus 24/7 messaging.About TrueClaimTrueClaim is a transparent, AI-enabled health plan administrator for self-insured companies. Their proprietary technology saves employers 7% of their medical and pharmacy claims costs without a change in benefits design. They are backed by Y Combinator and serve companies across the country.

Sar Ruddenklau

Rezilient Health

+1 206-465-1910

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.