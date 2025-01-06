'For Me, My Father-In-Law Is Special', Says Sivakarthikeyan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan. 6 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's fastest growing stars, Sivakarthikeyan, recently turned quite emotional as he thanked his father-in-law for trusting and backing him at a time when he was looking to pursue his dreams.

Participating as a special guest in the launch event of Nesippaya, a that has been directed by well known director Vishnu Vardhan and featuring actors Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar in the lead, Sivakarthikeyan had a word of advice for the lead Akash Murali, whose father-in-law Xavier Britto has produced the film.

Sivakarthikeyan said, "We all talk of our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers or for that matter even friends at every given opportunity. However, there is one important character in everyone's life and that is their father-in-law. It is a special relationship for many people."

Turning to actor Akash, who was seated in the audience, Sivakarthikeyan said, "Brother Akash, you are one such person for whom this relationship is special. Your father-in-law has supported your desire to do a big film. You only have to do one thing in return. And that is your hard work and success. I think that will make them happy."

The actor then recounted how his father-in-law had backed him at a time when he was just a TV compere and thanked him for it.

"For me, my father-in-law is special. It is a big thing that he even chose to give me the hand of his daughter. My father-in-law is actually my maternal uncle (mother's brother). However, when I got married, I did not have a stable job. I was only a TV compere and I would get only Rs 4500 per episode. But even at such a time, my father-in-law said, 'He wants to do something. Going to Madras (Chennai) and surviving there itself is a big deal. He wants to go to cinema. Let us support him.'

"When I saw this stage here, I wish to thank my father-in-law. He was the one who boldly supported me. My father-in-law suffered a heart attack when he was 43-years-old. He gave up his business after that because he had two daughters to take care of. Along with them, he had to look after us, his sister's children because that was also the time my dad had died.

"Instead of asking me to go for a job that would fetch a lakh, he asked me to go chase my dreams. The relationship between a father-in-law and a son-in-law is a beautiful one," Sivakarthikeyan added.

Nesippaya, a romantic action entertainer which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Portuguese cameraman Cameron Eric Bryson, is scheduled to release for Pongal this year.