SACGC Invites Students To Register For Nat'l Physics, Chemistry Olympiad Tests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC), in collaboration with the of Education, invites Kuwaiti students to register for the national qualifying tests for training ahead of the 2025 International Physics in France and the International Chemistry Olympiad in the UAE.

SACGC Director General Neda Al-Daihani said in a press release that registration for the national tests is open until January 28, describing it a "key" step to position Kuwait as a leader in global scientific competition.

He noted that the tests; part of the national (11%) initiative, aim to enhance students abilities for international Olympiads, with confidence in their ability to achieve results exceeding the targeted percentage.

Al-Daihani noted that the national Olympiad tests in physics and chemistry aim to identify young Kuwaiti scientists and researchers with a passion for these fields, emphasizing that the Center provides all necessary resources to improve students' skills through specialized training programs led by international trainers.

He pointed out that the national tests include multiple-choice questions that may be entirely new to students, adding that the purpose of the tests is to evaluate students' comprehension and adaptability to such question formats by establishing a unified assessment standard.

Regarding the registration requirements, Al-Daihani noted that the tests are open to Kuwaiti students for grades nine, 10, and 11, whether enrolled in public or private education.

Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English, both written and spoken, and exhibit a passion for, or excellence in science.

Registration is available through the following links:



Chemistry test:



Physics test: (end)



ays









MENAFN06012025000071011013ID1109059249