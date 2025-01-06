Bupa Hong Kong Partners With Mannings To Launch Bupa X Mannings Pharmacare Programme

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



From left: Carlos Fernando Chang, Operations & Customer Excellence Director, Bupa Hong Kong, Alex Liu, Managing Director, Mannings Hong Kong, Macau & China



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2025 - Bupa Hong Kong, the leading insurance specialist, is proud to announce the launch of the('PharmaCare Programme') in partnership with Mannings, Hong Kong's largest health and beauty chain. This initiative makes Bupa the first insurer in Hong Kong to offer members cashless consultations for minor ailments (please refer to the below) at over 60 Mannings pharmacy locations across the city.The PharmaCare Programme provides Bupa members with a convenient alternative to clinic visits for general health concerns. Members can receive on-the-spot consultations from registered pharmacists at designated Mannings pharmacies by simply presenting their Bupa medical card and ID card. Pharmacists can give advice for managing minor ailments and dispense appropriate medications if needed. A pharmacists' note can be provided upon request. All dispensed medications are covered under cashless services for eligible members, offering a quick and efficient solution for minor health needs.'We are thrilled to partner with Mannings to offer our members accessible care and peace-of-mind through the PharmaCare Programme,' said. 'As the first insurance provider in Hong Kong to offer cashless pharmacy consultations, Bupa is dedicated to delivering exceptional healthcare experiences through innovative solutions while prioritising our customers' needs. This initiative will empower over 150,000 Bupa members to manage their health by leveraging their insurance coverage, further reinforcing our commitment to helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world.'noted, 'As a community pharmacy, Mannings introduced the first-of-its-kind PharmaCare Programme to address the emerging healthcare needs in 2023 aim to support our business partners and their members by providing convenient and efficient community healthcare services through our network of over 60 Mannings stores, all staffed by registered pharmacists and without the need for appointments. It is designed to ensure members to receive timely treatment and more recovery time.We are excited to collaborate with Bupa on the PharmaCare Programme which is a pioneer initiative in Hong Kong and hope to raise the awareness about employee wellbeing. Together with the public, we aim to safeguard people's health and create a win-win outcome.'When covered by Bupa's insurance policy, members can enjoy seamless access to consultations and medications. The PharmaCare Programme is designed to enhance healthcare accessibility for Bupa members, allowing them to promptly and effectively address common health concerns including:For more information about the Bupa x Mannings PharmaCare Programme or to locate a designated pharmacy near you, please visit myBupa customer service portal.Hashtag: #BupaHK #Mannings #PharmaCareProgramme #???? #?? #??????

Bupa A health insurance specialist

Bupa is an international healthcare group dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world for over 70 years. We serve more than 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest our profits into enhancing healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.

Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.

Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.

About Mannings

Mannings is Hong Kong's largest health and beauty products chain store with over 300 outlets and over 60 in-store pharmacies operating in Hong Kong and Macau, providing a wide range of quality health care, personal care, skin care and baby products to customers. Our team of community healthcare professionals are available at many of our stores, offering expert advice and free consultations from registered pharmacists, dieticians, beauty and health advisors. Mannings Plus has been awarded by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA) as 'Quality Service Retailer of the Year - Personal Care Products Category' for 12 consecutive years (2011 to 2022). Mannings Baby was awarded the same recognition in 2023. Mannings has also been recognised as the 'No.1 Most Preferred Brand' in online surveys conducted by global market research company Ipsos in Hong Kong for 3 consecutive years (2021 to 2023).



