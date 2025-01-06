ARRAY Technologies Names Darin Green As Chief Revenue Officer For North America 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green brings extensive global experience in renewables, strategy, and cross-functional revenue leadership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the“Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar projects, has named Darin Green as its chief revenue officer for North America, effective today, January 6. Green will report directly to ARRAY's chief executive officer, Kevin G. Hostetler.

Over a career spanning three decades across the renewables and energy sectors, Green has built a track record of driving revenue growth and fostering collaboration between diverse stakeholders to deliver operational excellence.

“Darin's expertise in aligning global commercial strategies with customer needs, and his ability to lead high-performing teams, will be instrumental as ARRAY continues to scale and innovate,” said Hostetler.“His extensive experience in the renewable energy space and his passion for customer-centric growth makes him an excellent addition to ARRAY's leadership team.”

As chief revenue officer, Green will oversee ARRAY's North America revenue-generating activities, including sales, business development, and strategic partnerships. He will focus on driving top-line growth, expanding ARRAY's market presence, and ensuring the Company remains a leader in the renewable energy industry.

“I am excited to join ARRAY at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth,” said Green.“I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen ARRAY's commercial capabilities, enhance our market presence, and drive sustainable growth for the future.”

Green joins ARRAY from First Solar, where he spent 14 years and held several senior leadership positions, most recently as head of global allocation and strategy. In this role, he led global supply-demand balancing strategies, developed high-performing cross-functional teams, and drove revenue growth through innovative business models. Green also played a key role in launching and scaling First Solar's distributed generation business and managing global accounts and analytics.

Earlier in his career, Green held roles in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and energy trading, bringing a comprehensive business perspective to his work.

Green holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Michigan.

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

