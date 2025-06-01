Press Release: Communal Violence Continues To Exact Heavy Toll On Civilians Across South Sudan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Communal violence remains the primary driver of conflict, according to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan's (UNMISS) latest quarterly brief on violence affecting civilians, exacting a heavy toll on people across the country.

Between July and September 2024, the UN Peacekeeping mission's Human Rights Division documented 206 incidents affecting 792 civilians, of which 299 were killed, 310 injured, 151 abducted and 32 subjected to conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV).

Despite a four per cent decrease in violent incidents (from 215 to 206) compared to the same reporting period in 2023, the total number of victims increased by 24 percent (from 641 to 792). Additionally, while the number of civilians killed reduced by seven percent (from 321 to 299), injury statistics rose by 34 percent (from 231 to 310) during the reporting period.

The report particularly raises concerns on the steep increase of abductions and CRSV in comparison to the same timeframe last year-the former rose by 132 percent (from 65 to 151), and the latter, by 33 percent (from 24 to 32).

On a positive note, as compared to the previous reporting period this year (April to June 2024), a 35 percent reduction in violent incidents (from 317 to 206) and a 25 per cent decrease in civilian casualties (from 1,062 to 792) were recorded.

While the highest number of victims killed and injured were documented in Warrap State, accounting for 60 percent of the total number of civilian casualties, the majority of abductions took place in Central Equatoria State, constituting 69 percent of all documented abductions in the country. Most of these victims were men.

Notably, tensions between Government security forces, and National Salvation Front splinter groups continue to threaten security and protection of civilians across the Greater Equatoria region, countering the terms of the Cessation of Hostilities signed by both parties.

“This trend of increasing violence against women and abductions is alarming. While UNMISS continues to proactively protect civilians, I call for concerted efforts by national, state and local authorities, as well as community leaders to resolve longstanding grievances and find locally sustainable solutions to conflict drivers,” said Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary-General's Special Representative and Head of UNMISS.“Vitally, I urge the Government of South Sudan to swiftly investigate human rights violations and abuses and hold all perpetrators to account.”

For its part, the UN Peacekeeping mission continues its land, air and riverine peacekeeping patrols, promoting community dialogues, enhancing security, and supporting electoral preparations.

