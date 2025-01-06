Inspired Entertainment Partners With Bet365 To Launch Revolutionary Hybrid Dealer Roulette Game

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions, announced that its long-time partner and leading gambling operator, bet365, will be the first customer to offer the Hybrid Dealer Roulette game in the UK in Q4 2024.

Hybrid Dealer is a new, US patented, game-changing online product category that offers players casino and gameshow content without the challenges associated with live-dealer products.

Hybrid Dealer Roulette is the second Hybrid Dealer game launched by Inspired, featuring stunning Virtual CGI and pre-recorded real-life hosts. The game is designed to mimic a live casino experience, with a countdown timer to place bets before each round begins and all players seeing the same results at the same time.

In this scheduled multi-player experience featuring leaderboards and chat, players will be part of a dynamic social gaming experience. With every spin, players will be treated to high-quality graphics and audio that engage and entertain.

"We are thrilled to partner with bet365 to bring this exciting new game to their players," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. "Hybrid Dealer is a whole new category of games, and through our advanced technology, bet365 will be able to provide a realistic Roulette experience to their online players without the expense and effort of dedicated studios and staffing."

"This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing the best online casino experience for our players through cutting-edge offerings," said a spokesperson for bet365. "We are always looking for new ways to enhance the player experience and keep our players engaged. Inspired's Hybrid Dealer Roulette game is an exciting innovation that we are confident will resonate with our players."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at .

About bet365:

At bet365, we don't do ordinary.

Our global brand is powered by more than 9000 employees with offices in the UK, USA, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Colombia and Bulgaria.

bet365 Games is the home of gaming excitement, offering a wide range of slots to choose from, including multi-layered jackpots, classic-style fruit games, and the latest innovative titles.

bet365 has a range of useful tools to help you stay in control of your gambling that can be found at

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“plan,”“will,”“would” and“project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the“Risk Factors” section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at and on Inspired's website at .

