NCLH Appoints Jason Montague As Chief Luxury Officer To Lead Multibillion-Dollar Strategic Upscale Fleet Expansion

MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) today announced a new leadership structure to execute on its multibillion-dollar fleet expansion for its ultra-premium and luxury cruise brands. Jason Montague has been appointed Chief Luxury Officer for NCLH, effective February 17, 2025, overseeing both Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises, capitalizing on his extensive industry expertise and strong track record previously leading these brands. This appointment underscores NCLH's focus on its Charting the Course strategy, which includes adding five newbuilds to its upscale brands' fleets and plans to refurbish nearly all their existing vessels.

“With over 20 years of expertise in luxury hospitality and a strong track record of driving excellence, Jason brings exceptional strategic expertise to our company and to our executive team,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.“Having already led Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises in the past, Jason is uniquely positioned to shape their future. His unwavering passion for these brands, coupled with his financial acumen, alignment with our corporate culture and strong focus on executing our Charting the Course strategy, make him the ideal leader for this next phase of growth. Jason is ready to hit the ground running from day one, and I am confident his leadership will propel our brands forward, setting new standards in upscale travel.”

To advance NCLH's bold vision for the future, the company plans to substantially increase its presence and positioning in the ultra-premium and luxury markets. Over the next five years, NCLH will execute its previously announced multibillion-dollar investment in its upscale brands as it pursues continued leadership in this market. For Oceania Cruises, the brand is expecting three newbuilds through 2029, starting with Allura later this year. Additionally, the brands' ships Marina and Riviera will be refurbished in 2026 and 2027, respectively. For Regent Seven Seas Cruises, two new vessels will be added through 2029, in addition to planned enhancements to Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

"I am deeply honored to once again lead Regent Seven Seas Cruises and collaborate with Frank in leading Oceania Cruises," said Montague, incoming chief luxury officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. "This is an exciting time for these two award-winning brands, as we are ready to execute on our commitment to delivering sophisticated mid-sized, upscale and luxurious ships with elegant designs and state-of-the-art offerings. Also, the passion and exceptional talent of team members across each brand, both shoreside and shipside, are a true inspiration. I am confident we will set new standards and create unforgettable experiences for our guests."

Before this appointment, Montague served as a Special Advisor to NCLH for two years after leading the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand as President and Chief Executive Officer until 2022. Before that, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer for both the Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, where he successfully oversaw the launch of Sirena for Oceania Cruises and the Seven Seas Explorer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Before NCLH's acquisition of Prestige, Montague was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Prestige, where he played a key role in launching Oceania Cruises, overseeing the purchase of its initial R-class vessels, securing an investment from Apollo Global Management, and acquiring Regent Seven Seas Cruises. He also led the financing and delivery of Oceania Cruises' new ships, Marina and Riviera. Prior to that, he served as Oceania Cruises' VP & Treasurer and SVP of Finance. Earlier, he ran a consulting practice focused on strategic planning for SMEs and was VP of Finance at Alton Entertainment Corporation. Montague holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Miami.

To provide transition support, Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises will remain in her role through March 4, 2025. DeMarco's leadership has been instrumental in the success of Regent Seven Seas Cruises over the last few years.“We are grateful to Andrea for her more than a decade of contribution to the company and for setting the foundation for Regent Seven Seas Cruises' continued growth and success. We wish her the very best in her next chapter,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 32 ships and approximately 66,500 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add approximately 41,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit

