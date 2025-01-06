Alltrna Appoints Dr. Nerissa Kreher As Chief Medical Officer To Advance Trna Medicines For Rare Diseases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltrna , a Flagship Pioneering company unlocking transfer RNA (tRNA) biology and pioneering tRNA therapeutics to regulate the protein universe and resolve disease, today announced the appointment of Dr. Nerissa Kreher as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Kreher brings decades of expertise in rare drug development, including extensive experience in clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory strategy across both early- and late-stage programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nerissa to the Alltrna leadership team as we advance our first tRNA development candidates to the clinic for liver Stop Codon Disease," said Michelle C. Werner, CEO of Alltrna. "Her proven track record of successfully advancing innovative therapies for rare diseases and navigating complex regulatory pathways will be instrumental as we work to find new ways to deliver life-changing treatments to patients in need."

"I am honored to join Alltrna at such an exciting time in its journey and contribute to building a new future for patients," said Dr. Kreher. "Alltrna's pioneering tRNA platform has the potential to unlock entirely new possibilities for accelerating

the development of new therapeutics for rare and underserved diseases. I look forward to collaborating with this talented and dedicated team to bring Alltrna's first tRNA medicines to patients."

Dr. Kreher is an accomplished physician executive and pediatric endocrinologist with a distinguished career in biotechnology, spanning leadership roles in both private and public biotech companies. She has been instrumental in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases across therapeutic areas, including neuromuscular, metabolic, and lysosomal storage disorders.

Most recently, she served as CMO at Entrada Therapeutics, where she led clinical and regulatory strategy, medical affairs, and patient advocacy efforts. She has also held CMO roles at Tiburio Therapeutics and AVROBIO, where she oversaw clinical development for multiple gene therapy programs. Earlier in her career, she served as Global Head (VP) of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Zafgen and held key roles at Shire and Enobia Pharma. She also played a pivotal role in Alexion's $1B+ acquisition of Enobia Pharma.

Dr. Kreher currently serves as an independent board member of Rezolute Bio and holds an M.D. from East Carolina University School of Medicine, an M.S. in Clinical Research from Indiana University, and an Executive MBA from Northeastern University. She is certified in Pediatric Endocrinology by the American Board of Pediatrics.

About Alltrna

Alltrna unlocks tRNA biology to treat disease. The company's platform incorporates AI/ML tools to develop and deliver diverse programmable molecules with broad therapeutic potential. Alltrna has an unprecedented opportunity to advance a single tRNA medicine to readthrough premature stop codons and unify treatment across a wide range of diseases with the same underlying genetic mutations. Alltrna was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering. For more info, visit .

