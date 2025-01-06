MEDIA ALERT: Equinix Sets Conference Call For Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc.

(Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that it will hold its quarterly call on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). The company will discuss fourth-quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2024, and the full year of 2024.

To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode (EQIX). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on Equinix under the Investor Relations heading. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Monday, March 31, 2025, by

dialling 203-369-3354 and entering passcode (2025). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company's website at (no password required).

