(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited

(Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Woods Insurance Services, (Woods Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Farmington, New Mexico, Woods Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance and employee benefits services. Their experience in the oil & gas industry supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Woods Insurance Services to Hub," said Randy Perkins, President of Hub Southwest. "Their experience and relationships across the region will help us continue our strategic growth and strengthen our offerings and capabilities."

Lyle Love, Owner & President, and the Woods Insurance Services team, will join Hub Southwest.

"We're excited for this incredible opportunity to join Hub," said Love. "Hub is renowned for its client-first mindset and culture of collaboration. We look forward to expanding our resources and services to help our clients' growing needs."

Woods Insurance Services will be referred to as Woods Insurance Services, a Hub International company.

MidCap Financial served as financial advisor to Woods Insurance Services.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit

WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited

is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica

Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED