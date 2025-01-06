Denny’S Corporation To Participate In The 27Th Annual ICR Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), today announced that the Company will participate in the 27th Annual ICR in Orlando, FL. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference and Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.dennys.com . A replay of the event webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

For any questions, please contact the Company's Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny's Corporation is one of America's largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 25, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,586 restaurants, 1,514 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 72 of which were company operated.

The Company consists of the Denny's brand and the Keke's brand. As of September 25, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,525 global restaurants, 1,464 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. As of September 25, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 61 restaurants, 50 of which were franchised restaurants and 11 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit

