Cerence AI To Present At 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI” or“the Company”), a global leader in AI for transportation, announced today that it will be presenting at the 27th Annual Needham Growth on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat format will feature Brian Krzanich and Tony Rodriquez, Cerence AI's CEO and CFO, respectively.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed in the“Events” tab under the“Investors” section of the Company's website at .

The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website at .

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit .

Contact Information:

Jason Gold | Email: ...

