Spectral Medical Provides December Tigris Trial Update

Spectral Medical Inc. ("Spectral" or the"Company") (TSX: EDT) , a late-stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today provided an update on the Company's Tigris trial, a Phase 3 follow-on study evaluating the use of Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion ("PMX") in a randomized controlled trial of adults treated for endotoxemia and septic shock.

Tigris Enrollment:



Strong close to 2024 enrollment with 140 patients enrolled at end of December 2024 59 patients enrolled in 2024 vs. 31 patients enrolled in 2023



Experienced improved enrollment in December as issues related to the production of critical intravenous fluids started to ease For more information on Hurricane Helene's impact on the supply of critical intravenous fluids, see the following link: Letter to Health Care Leaders and Stakeholders on Impacts of Hurricane Helene from Secretary Becerra | HHS.gov

Dr. John Kellum, Chief Medical Officer of Spectral, stated,“We view December as a transitional month from an enrollment perspective, as the medical supply chain issues eased. Given the continued strong engagement and enthusiasm at our Tigris sites, we anticipate a return to a more normalized enrollment rate in the new year.”

“Our enrollment throughout 2024 was incredibly robust – even when taking into account the enrollment disruptions encountered throughout the fourth quarter,” said Chris Seto, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Medical.“We are very much in the final stretch of Tigris enrollment, and project full enrollment closer to the end of the first quarter of 2025.”

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, ToraymyxinTM (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAATM), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe and has been used safely and effectively on more than 340,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

The Tigris Trial is a confirmatory study of PMX in addition to standard care vs standard care alone and is designed as a 2:1 randomized trial of 150 patients using Bayesian statistics. Endotoxic septic shock is a malignant form of sepsis .

The trial methods are detailed in “ Bayesian methods: a potential path forward for sepsis trials ”.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT.

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the company's ability to raise capital and the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the recruitment of additional clinical trial sites, the rate of patient enrollment, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the success of Baxter's commercialization efforts, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

