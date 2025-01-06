Crinetics Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare being held in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the live webcast, click here . The archived webcast will also be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Crinetics' website at .

If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

ABOUT CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics' lead development candidate, paltusotine, is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that is in clinical development for acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing atumelnant, an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist that is currently completing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. All of the company's drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule, new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves' disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:

Gayathri Diwakar

Head of Investor Relations

...

(858) 345-6340

Media:

Natalie Badillo

Head of Corporate Communications

...

(858) 345-6075