Quickliquidity Unveils Senior Mortgage Bridge Loan Program For Real Estate Investors

QuickLiquidity, a direct lender for real estate, is proud to announce the official launch of its asset-based senior mortgage bridge loan program.

- A. Yoni MillerBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QuickLiquidity , a direct lender exclusively focused on investment financing, is proud to announce the official launch of its asset-based senior mortgage bridge loan program . Designed to revolutionize the lending experience for real estate investors, this program shifts the underwriting focus entirely to the property itself, eliminating the need for credit checks, personal income verifications, or tax returns. QuickLiquidity has reimagined the bridge loan underwriting process from the ground up, creating a more efficient and borrower-friendly approach that eliminates time-wasting procedures and unnecessary fees. This groundbreaking program empowers investors across the country to secure affordable bridge loans in as little as five days-without the stress and complications of traditional financing.QuickLiquidity's bridge loan program is exclusively for investment real estate, with a primary focus on 1-4 unit residential rentals-including single-family homes, townhomes, condos, duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes-as well as 5+ unit multifamily properties.The loan program provides funding for acquisitions, refinances, and cash-out refinances, including niche scenarios such as foreclosure bailouts and debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing. Using discretionary capital, QuickLiquidity operates without a rigid“box,” offering creative solutions for real estate investors where traditional lenders often fall short. This flexibility has become increasingly critical as higher interest rates and tightening liquidity drive growing distress in the real estate market, leaving investors searching for dependable, adaptive financing options.QuickLiquidity lends in 40 states, with a focus on densely populated cities across the East Coast, Southeast, and Midwest, where demand for flexible and fast bridge financing is highest.Loan amounts range from $100,000 to $3 million, with durations of 6 to 24 months tailored to short-term needs. Competitive interest rates start as low as 9.99%, paired with 2-point origination fee at closing and loan-to-value (LTV) ratios up to 65%.QuickLiquidity has harnessed the power of technology to make the lending process as efficient and accessible as possible. Real estate investors can submit loan requests 24/7 through the company's online application, allowing for greater convenience and flexibility. With the ability to provide same-day loan approvals and close in as little as five days, QuickLiquidity ensures investors can secure the funding they need without delays. By streamlining every stage of the process, QuickLiquidity delivers unmatched speed and simplicity for its borrowers.Despite these technological advancements, QuickLiquidity remains a relationship-driven lender. The company prioritizes direct communication with real estate investors and mortgage brokers, ensuring every client receives personalized attention from experienced professionals. In a world increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence and automation, QuickLiquidity stands apart by putting human connections first, fostering trust, and being readily available to help clients achieve their goals.“Since our founding in 2015, QuickLiquidity has built a reputation as a creative lender in the commercial real estate industry, specializing in subordinated debt such as second mortgages, mezzanine financing, and preferred equity,” said A. Yoni Miller , Co-Founder of QuickLiquidity.“This strategic shift to offering first-position bridge loans builds on QuickLiquidity's established success in the real estate lending space, enabling us to expand our loan portfolio while introducing an innovative new product to meet the needs of both existing and new borrowers.”QuickLiquidity's bridge loan program has seen immediate success, with recent closings that highlight its ability to address diverse real estate investor needs across the country, including:. $1,000,000 cash-out refinance on a 19-unit multifamily property in Arlington, VA.. $500,000 cash-out refinance on a single-family rental property in Sarasota, FL.. $250,000 cash-out refinance on a newly constructed single-family rental property in Dallas, TX.These closings demonstrate the versatility of the program, accommodating a range of property types, loan sizes, and different geographic areas.“As a direct lender with full discretion, we're able to deliver solutions that traditional lenders simply can't,” A. Yoni Miller added.“We understand the unique challenges of real estate investing, and we're proud to be a dependable partner for investors who need fast solutions without the headaches of traditional underwriting processes.”QuickLiquidity values its relationships with mortgage brokers and is committed to protecting their commissions on every transaction. Broker commissions are clearly outlined in the term sheet and paid directly at closing from the HUD-1 settlement statement, ensuring full transparency and peace of mind. This streamlined approach eliminates any uncertainty for brokers, allowing them to focus on bringing deals to the table without worrying about their compensation.By fostering strong partnerships with brokers, QuickLiquidity reinforces its relationship-driven philosophy, making it an easy and dependable lender to work with. The company's commitment to protecting broker relationships is just another way it continues to support the real estate investment community.About QuickLiquidity, LLCFounded in 2015, QuickLiquidity is a direct lender exclusively focused on providing asset-based financing for investment real estate. Specializing in first-position bridge loans, the company has built a reputation for offering innovative, borrower-focused solutions that prioritize speed, flexibility, and competitive pricing. QuickLiquidity eliminates the traditional hurdles of credit checks, personal income verifications, and tax returns, focusing on the property to deliver efficient, stress-free funding.Real estate investors and mortgage brokers can learn more or submit a loan request at . Our team is ready to partner with you, providing the speed, flexibility, and reliability needed to achieve your investment goals. Apply today and experience why QuickLiquidity is a trusted leader in bridge lending.

