Valeo Enters Commercial Production With Heat Reuse Units (HRU) Compatible With Zutacore's Two-Phase Direct-To-Chip Liquid Cooling

Delivering 60kW of cooling power in a very small 3RU size, the Valeo HRUs integrated into ZutaCore's HyperCool system provide a new era of sustainable performance for AI factories

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore ® and Valeo today announced a significant milestone in their joint effort to drive the development of more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly data centers for AI factories. Valeo's Heat Reuse Units (HRUs) and manifolds, designed to integrate with ZutaCore's HyperCool® waterless direct-to-chip liquid cooling solution, are now in commercial production, paving the way towards AI factories that can support high-density racks economically and sustainably. This system, including a real-time pool-boiling demonstration on NVIDIA GPUs, will be featured at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the Valeo booth # CP-709LVCC, Central Plaza.

"The need to make data centers reliable and dense, while also reducing their impact on the environment, has never been more important on a global scale," said Xavier DUPONT, President or CEO of Valeo Power Division. "We are thrilled to partner with ZutaCore where we have been able to leverage our vast experience in automotive thermal systems and large-scale quality manufacturing to help develop and produce a sustainable liquid cooling solution that is both power efficient and good for the planet."

"The ability of HyperCool to increase processing density by 300 percent in a waterless design that can provide heat transfer capabilities represents a new standard for power-hungry and thirsty AI factories," said Erez Freibach, Co-founder and CEO at ZutaCore. "Working with partners such as Valeo, it is clear that AI and sustainability can co-exist, and we look forward to providing this solution to data centers that are already struggling to control their power, energy usage, and footprint."

The Valeo and ZutaCore Long-Term Partnership

Earlier this year, ZutaCore and Valeo announced a 4-year commercial agreement to combine their technologies to address the growing demand for liquid cooling in data centers to support high-density servers.

Valeo's Heat Reuse Unit (HRU) offers 60kW of cooling power in a compact design, with features like hot-swappable pumps to help reduce maintenance downtime. When integrated with ZutaCore's HyperCool solution, this system is capable of cooling even the most power-hungry next generation processors, making it well-suited for applications like high-performance computing (HPC), AI, and machine learning.

Additionally, the system efficiently provides hot water at temperatures above 65°C, regardless of server workload, facilitating heat reuse applications and contributing to improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), while enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry with its next-generation liquid cooling technology that can cool the hottest processors with 100% heat reuse. Its HyperCool

technology – a direct-to-chip, waterless, direct liquid cooling solution – enables the highest sustained performance, server densification, and reduced power usage, which is critical for meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe, India, and Taiwan. Learn more at

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 22 billion euros in sales in 2023 | 109,600 employees | 28 countries, 159 plants, 64 research and development centers and 19 distribution platforms on June 30, 2024.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

