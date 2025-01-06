Axcelis To Participate In The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS ), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the industry, announced today that management will participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 14-17, 2025.

Axcelis will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 14th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Management will be also available for one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of

Axcelis' presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at

, or by accessing the webcast link at

.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About

Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS ), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at .

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED