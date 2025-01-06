Axcelis To Participate In The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS ), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the Semiconductor industry, announced today that management will participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 14-17, 2025.
Axcelis will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 14th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Management will be also available for one-on-one meetings.
A live webcast of
Axcelis' presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at
, or by accessing the webcast link at
.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.
About
Axcelis
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS ), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at .
CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]
Press/Media Relations Contact:
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]
