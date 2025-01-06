Eyenuk Appoints Mads Dall As Chairman Of The Board And Gaurav Agarwal As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenuk , a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital company and leader in real-world applications for AI Eye ScreeningTM and AI Predictive BiomarkersTM, today announced the appointment of Mads Dall as Chairman of the Board and Gaurav Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer.

As Chairman, Dall brings extensive global experience from executive positions in private and listed companies within the and MedTech industries. He currently serves as independent director on the board of Adocia, a French biotech company, and has previously been a director of several private companies in the US and Europe, including Eyenuk, where he was an independent director until 2019.

“I am thrilled to rejoin Eyenuk as Chairman and to welcome Gaurav as CEO. Gaurav's previous experiences from successful tech start-ups and as an entrepreneur will be very important as we embark on this journey of growth for Eyenuk,” said Dall.“During his time with Eyenuk, Gaurav has shown strong leadership capabilities and has obtained a profound understanding of our business. I look forward to working with him to build on our momentum and ensure that Eyenuk's growth and success will happen in close collaboration with our customers and partners.”

Agarwal was previously the Head of Product and Customer Success at Eyenuk and a member of the leadership team since 2023. His contributions in that role were pivotal in driving the company's strategic vision forward with a sharp focus on operational excellence. Agarwal has over two decades of experience building innovative products and scaling teams at multiple successful technology companies.

“I am deeply honored to lead Eyenuk at this pivotal moment in healthcare innovation,” said Agarwal.“While leading Product and Customer Success at Eyenuk, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact our technology has on people's lives. Our AI solutions have become a critical tool in the fight against preventable blindness, particularly for conditions like diabetic retinopathy where early detection makes all the difference.”

Eyenuk Founder Kaushal Solanki, PhD is pleased to welcome Dall and Agarwal to their positions with the company: “Mads' and Gaurav's proven track records of strategic leadership and deep operational expertise will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth. Their joint experiences bring the perfect blend of industry insight and executive experience to help us scale and make a lasting impact on the lives of patients across the globe,” Solanki said.

About Eyenuk, Inc.

Eyenuk, Inc. is a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world AI Eye ScreeningTM for autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive BiomarkersTM for risk assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR), glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), stroke risk, cardiovascular risk, and Alzheimer's disease.

Eyenuk's flagship product, the EyeArt AI system, provides fully autonomous screening for vision- threatening eye diseases based on international clinical standards and immediate reporting in a single office visit during a patient's regular exam. The EyeArt AI system is the first and only AI technology to have U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for autonomous detection of both more-than-mild and vision-threatening DR. The EyeArt AI system has CE marking as a class IIb medical device in the European Union under the Medical Devices Regulation 2017/745 (“MDR”) for the detection of DR, AMD, and glaucomatous optic nerve damage. The system has been validated by the U.K. National Health Service and also has a Health Canada license for autonomous detection of DR.

