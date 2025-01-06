Abercrombie & Fitch Co. To Present At The 2025 ICR Conference

The portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates 750+ stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com and .