(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grant to Support On-the-Job Training, Quality Control, and Optimization at Edible Garden Heartland Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Company has received a grant from the Going PRO Talent Fund, awarded by the Michigan Department of and Economic Opportunity - Workforce Development (LEO-WD), facilitated through Michigan Works!. The Going PRO Talent Fund (“Talent Fund”) provides financial support to employers for the training, development, and retention of both current and newly hired employees. Eligible training must address a specific talent need identified by the employer, be short-term in nature, and result in an industry-recognized credential for a transferable skill. This initiative empowers businesses to strengthen their workforce while enhancing employees' professional growth and career prospects.

“We are pleased to have been awarded a 2025 Going PRO Talent Fund Grant for our Edible Garden Heartland facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“This funding will be instrumental in advancing our workforce development efforts by enhancing employee skills, creating pathways for internal growth, and supporting the professional success of our team members. The grant will reimburse the Company for essential training in areas such as quality control, facilities management, and production and inventory oversight. Additionally, it will cover on-the-job training for new hires in key roles like Assistant Grower. This initiative underscores our continued focus on optimizing supply chain management at our Heartland facility. By leveraging our proprietary GreenThumb greenhouse agriculture technology, we have already achieved greater supply chain efficiency, resulting in higher shipping and fill rates, as well as substantial sales growth. This grant will allow us to further strengthen our team's expertise and drive operational excellence.”

