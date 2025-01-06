Negotiations for Gaza ceasefire stall amid increased violence and hostages issue

(MENAFN) Negotiations to end the war in Gaza and win the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas have stalled after Palestinian officials said that more than 100 people had been killed by increased IDF bombings over the weekend.



According to a Hamas spokesman, the organization has authorized the release of 34 prisoners as part of a possible ceasefire deal.



But the office of Israeli Prime denied the allegation, claiming that no such list had been supplied. The Hamas representative gave the list to Reuters later on Sunday, highlighting the organization's openness to talks.



Before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20, the 15-month issue is expected to be resolved through negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and US authorities.



Significant differences still exist as Israeli negotiators started talks in Doha on Friday.



According to the Hamas source who spoke to Reuters, "the occupation continues to be obstinate," citing differences over a ceasefire and Israel's pullout from Gaza.



