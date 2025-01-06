Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
6 January 2025
Company Announcement No 2/2025
Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at
2 January 2025.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on .
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 02-2025
Nr. 02_Ydelsesraekker_uk
MENAFN06012025004107003653ID1109058719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.