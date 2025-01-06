Tecan To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Männedorf, Switzerland, January 6, 2025 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following investor in the upcoming weeks:

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Date: 9 January 2025

Participants: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO

Tania Micki, CFO

Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations

Not webcasted.

Octavian 2025, Davos, Switzerland

Date: 10 January 2025

Participants: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO

Tania Micki, CFO

Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations

Not webcasted.

43 rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA

Date: 15 January 2025

Presentation: 09:00am PST (6:00pm CET)

Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan

Additional participants: Tania Micki, CFO & Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations

Webcast live under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website .

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

About Tecan

Tecan () improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,500 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2023, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,074 million (USD 1,194 million; EUR 1,108 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).





For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Braendle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

...



Attachment

Press Release