Global Offshore Upstream Development Expected To Surge By 2028 With Key Contributions From Brazil, Nigeria, And Guyana
Overall crude and natural gas production from offshore fields is expected to grow steadily by 2028. Brazil, Nigeria, and Guyana are expected to be the important countries contributing to the surge in crude and condensate production through upcoming projects. Concurrently, Iran, Qatar, Russia, and Australia are set to spearhead the expansion of Natural gas production.
Report Scope
Offshore oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2024 to 2028 Greenfield offshore projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2024 to 2028 Major projects count by key countries and offshore terrain Details of key upcoming offshore crude and natural gas projects
Key Topics Covered:
Global Offshore Development Trends
Key Highlights Total Production and Capex Outlook Oil and Gas Production Trends Oil and Gas Capex Trends Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain Latest Project Updates
Oil Development Focus
Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects
Gas Development Focus
Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects
New Expenditure Outlook
New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain
List of Tables
Key offshore project updates, 2024 Key upcoming offshore crude oil projects, 2024-2028 Key upcoming offshore natural gas projects, 2024-2028
List of Figures
Total offshore oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields 2022-2028 Offshore development and production capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields ($B), 2022-2028 Offshore crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields, 2022-2028 Offshore natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields, 2022-2028 Offshore capex outlook of producing, planned, and announced crude oil fields by terrain ($B), 2024-2028 Offshore capex outlook of producing, planned, and announced natural gas fields by terrain ($B), 2024-2028 Recoverable reserves of offshore greenfield projects by country, terrain and resource type, 2024-2028 Global upcoming offshore projects count by key countries, type and terrain, 2024-2028 Offshore crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by key countries, 2024-2028 Offshore crude and condensate production outlook from planned, and announced fields by key countries, 2024-2028 Crude and condensate production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028 Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced by key companies, 2024-2028 Offshore natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by key countries, 2024-2028 Offshore natural gas production outlook from planned, and announced fields by key countries, 2024-2028 Natural gas production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028 Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced projects by key companies, 2024-2028 Capex outlook for major offshore planned and announced projects by key countries ($M), 2024-2028 Capex outlook for major offshore planned and announced projects by key companies ($M), 2024-2028 Capex outlook for major offshore planned and announced projects in by terrain ($M), 2024-2028
