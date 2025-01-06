Iranian Delegation To Visit Türkiye For Talks On Zangazur Corridor, FM Says

Iranian Delegation To Visit Türkiye For Talks On Zangazur Corridor, FM Says
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
An Iranian delegation will soon visit Türkiye to discuss the
Zangazur corridor, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman
Ismail Baghaei, Azernews reports.
Speaking at a press conference today, Baghaei clarified that the
Zangazur corridor is not a Political issue but rather a technical
matter with historical significance for both countries.
“Iran's position is stable. We welcome the expansion of
cooperation in the transport sector, but we emphasize that the
sovereign rights of countries must be respected,” Baghaei
stated.
He added that the Iranian delegation, comprising relevant
agencies, is expected to visit Türkiye soon to address the issue in
detail.
“We hope that the issue will be resolved soon,” he
concluded.
MENAFN06012025000195011045ID1109058599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.