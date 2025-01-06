Soldier From Rajasthan Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In J & K's Poonch
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An army jawan died under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
Soldier Krishna Yadav, a resident of Rajasthan and who was posted in Sawajian, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, they said.
His body was shifted to the hospital where doctors conducted a post-mortem.
According to the doctors, he suffered a head injury.
“After receiving all the reports, we will reach a conclusion about the cause of death. I cannot say if it was suicide or not. Let the reports come first,” a doctor said.
