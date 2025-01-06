(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“ Hyperscale Data ” or the“ Company ”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (“ Alliance Cloud ”) has signed a three year agreement, for space, power and connectivity within Alliance Cloud's Michigan Data Center to a Silicon Valley based cloud services provider. The implementation includes an initial seven (7) server cabinets with capability to add an additional five (5) server cabinets. The server cabinets will start out using approximately 40 kilowatts per cabinet with cabinet level cooling capable of handling twice that density. While only utilizing a small portion of the 100,000 sq.ft. data center and a small portion of the data center's 28 megawatts (“ MW ”) of available power capacity, the infrastructure being implemented is illustrative of the high-density power and cooling solutions required to support today's sophisticated computing requirements.

“The Company is very proud of the progress made by Alliance Cloud and the operating team in Michigan. Moreover, the signing of this agreement is an important milestone in both the development of our data center business, which we expect to develop to 300+ MW of power over the next four years, and a crucial element in our transition to making the Company a pure-play in the data center space,” stated William Horne, CEO of Hyperscale Data.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Hyperscale Data is transitioning from a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact to becoming solely an owner and operator of data centers to support high performance computing services. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc., mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at and on the Company's website at .

