Metaplanet Sets Ambitious Goal To Quintuple Bitcoin Holdings By 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Metaplanet, a Japanese venture capital firm, has unveiled an ambitious plan to significantly expand its holdings in 2025. The company aims to increase its current stash of 1,762 to 10,000 BTC, representing a fivefold growth.



CEO Simon Gerovich announced that Metaplanet will use "the most accretive capital tools" to achieve this goal. The firm may employ a mix of debt and equity financing, similar to the strategy used by MicroStrategy.



This bold move comes as asset managers predict a bullish market for in 2025. Analysts from VanEck and Bitwise forecast Bitcoin prices could reach between $180,000 and $200,000.



These projections are based on factors such as increasing institutional adoption and Bitcoin's programmed scarcity. Metaplanet's strategy extends beyond mere accumulation.



The company plans to leverage partnerships to advance Bitcoin adoption in Japan and globally. Gerovich emphasized that Metaplanet is not just building a company but "driving a movement".







The firm's Bitcoin-centric approach has already yielded significant results. Metaplanet's stock price has surged over 2000% in the past year, mirroring the success of MicroStrategy in the United States.



Gerovich also speculated on the potential impact of a U.S. Bitcoin strategic reserve. He suggested that such a move could trigger a "global domino effect," with other nations racing to accumulate Bitcoin.



As Bitcoin nears the $100,000 mark, Metaplanet 's aggressive expansion strategy positions it as a key player in the corporate Bitcoin ecosystem, particularly in Asia. The company's bold vision reflects growing confidence in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition among institutional investors.

MENAFN06012025007421016031ID1109058431