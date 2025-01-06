Haemonetics To Present At 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE ) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 5:15 pm Pacific Time.
The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via audio webcast.

The replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live event.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.
Haemonetics, visit
.
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
(203) 733-4987
[email protected]
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
[email protected]
