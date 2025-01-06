Haemonetics To Present At 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE ) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 5:15 pm Pacific Time.

The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast at:





The live webcast can also be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of

Haemonetics' Investor Relations website. The replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days using the link provided above and on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live event.

