Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE: VZLA ) (TSX: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) (" Vizsla Silver " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of an updated mineral resource estimate (" Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ") for its flagship, 100% owned Panuco silver-gold project (the " Project " or " Panuco ") located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services. Highlights of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, including a comparison to the previous mineral resource estimate released in January 2024:

43% increase in combined measured and indicated mineral resources from 155.8 to 222.4

Moz AgEq

Added 46

Moz AgEq in new measured resources and 176 Moz AgEq in new indicated resources



9.4% increase in combined measured and indicated grade at

Copala (580 g/t to 635 g/t AgEq)

4.5% increase in global indicated grade (511 g/t to 534 g/t

AgEq)

18% decrease in inferred mineral resources from 169.6 to 138.7

Moz AgEq mostly due to conversion to indicated resources 4.9% decrease in inferred grade (433 g/t to 412 g/t

AgEq) Key Statistics:

The Updated Mineral Resource represents less than 10% of the known vein strike of the newly consolidated district

91% of the value of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is comprised of precious metals, including 56% from silver

A total of 11

epithermal veins were included in the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Total all-in exploration cost of US$0.41/oz

AgEq discovered Combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources

are estimated at 12.96 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 307 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 2.49 g/t gold, 0.27% lead, and 0.85% zinc ( 222.4 million ounces ("Moz") silver equivalent ("AgEq") at 534 g/t AgEq). The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes measured mineral resources of 28.6 Moz of silver, 214 thousand ounces ("koz") of gold, 3.3 kilotonnes ("kt") of lead, and 7.9 kt of zinc ( 46.1 Moz AgEq ) and indicated mineral resources of 99.2 Moz of silver, 822 koz of gold, 31.6 kt of lead, and 102.3 kt of zinc ( 176.3 Moz AgEq ). Inferred Mineral Resources

are estimated at 10.5 Mt grading 219 g/t silver, 1.96 g/t gold, 0.30% lead, and 1.01% zinc ( 412 g/t AgEq ). The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes inferred mineral resources of 73.6 Moz of silver, 660 koz of gold, 31.2 kt of lead, and 106.2 kt of zinc ( 138.7 Moz AgEq ). The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is centred on the western portion of Panuco, encompassing ~8.6 km of the known 86 km of cumulative vein strike in the district. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes 157 new infill/expansion holes (69,754 metres) completed by Vizsla Silver between September 2023 and September 2024. In total, the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a total drill database of 979 holes (372,685 metres) completed by Vizsla Silver since November 2019. "We are pleased to announce the fourth significant resource update for the high-grade Panuco silver gold district," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "This update comes just four years after the initial discovery was made at Napoleon and represents only a snapshot in time as every vein included in the global project resource remains open for further expansion." "Drilling throughout 2024 focused on converting resources within the Copala and Napoleon areas into higher confidence categories and was designed to in-fill previously reported intercepts used for resource estimation in the Panuco Preliminary Economic Assessment published on July 24, 2024. Global Measured and Indicated resources now stand at 222.4 Moz AgEq grading 534 g/t AgEq, representing a 43% increase in contained ounces and a 4.5% increase in average grade, relative to the previous estimate. We are particularly excited to announce our first Measured Resource Estimate, containing 46 Moz at an average grade of 640 g/t AgEq. The bulk of the Measured resource is located at Copala, in and around areas designated for the first few years of mining. This update reflects the excellent mineralized continuity that exists at Copala. Reducing the space between drill holes at Copala to 25 metres has resulted in a significantly higher-grade profile in the upper levels of the resource and PEA mine plan." "Going forward, we continue to employ a dual track development approach at Panuco, advancing the Project through development towards production in the back half of 2027, while continuing district scale exploration through low-cost means. Ongoing initiatives include a fully funded and permitted test mine program, Feasibility Study and a 10,000-metre discovery-based drill campaign. This is a remarkable achievement that comes as a result of hard work and perseverance. I want to thank everyone from the entire Vizsla team, including our contractors and local communities, and look forward to another successful year in 2025." Vizsla Silver will be hosting a webcast to discuss the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at 10:00am PT on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

To register, please click here. A technical report is being prepared on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (" NI-43-101 ") and will be available on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this release. The effective date of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is September 9, 2024. Panuco Project Resource Summary (150 g/t AgEq cut-off)



1 Updated MRE 2 Previous MRE Variance Resource Class M&I Inferred Indicated Inferred M&I Inferred Tonnes (MT) 12.96 10.50 9.50 12.20 3.46 -1.70 Au g/t 2.49 1.96 2.41 1.93 0.08 0.03 Ag g/t 307 219 289 239 17.84 -20.28 Pb % 0.27 0.30 0.27 0.29 0.00 0.01 Zn % 0.85 1.01 0.84 1.03 0.01 -0.02 AgEq (g/t) 534 412 511 433 22.81 -21.13 AuEq (g/t) 6.58 4.91 6.81 5.76 -0.23 -0.85 Au (koz) 1,036 660 736 758 300 -98 Ag (koz) 127,819 73,621 88,192 93,653 39,627 -20,032 Pb (kt) 34.9 31.2 56.0 35.4 -21 -4 Zn (kt) 110.2 106.2 79.9 125.3 30 -19 1 AgEq (koz) 222,362 138,711 155,841 169,647 66,521 -30,936 2 AuEq (koz) 2,739 1,654 2,076 2,261 663 -607

1Metal price assumptions are $26.00/oz silver, $1,975/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc. 2Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver, $1,800/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc.

Panuco Project Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Summary by Vein (150 g/t AgEq cut-off)

Vein Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Au Eq Ag Au Pb Zn 1AgEq 2AuEq (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (kt) (kt) (koz) (koz) Measured Copala 1.88 442 3.09 0.08 0.15 684 8.92 26,744 187 1.4 2.9 41,418 540 Napoleon 0.36 161 2.34 0.51 1.41 404 4.55 1,853 27 1.8 5.1 4,638 52 Total

Measured 2.24 397 2.97 0.15 0.35 640 8.22 28,597 214 3.3 7.9 46,056 592 Indicated Copala 4.29 402 2.50 0.09 0.17 600 7.80 55,374 345 3.8 7.2 82,781 1,076 Tajitos 0.72 380 2.34 0.14 0.25 571 7.36 8,833 55 1.0 1.8 13,277 171 Cristiano 0.36 610 3.67 0.25 0.45 912 11.73 7,102 43 0.9 1.6 10,614 137 Copala Area

Total 5.37 413 2.56 0.11 0.20 617 8.01 71,309 443 5.7 10.6 106,672 1,384 Napoleon 3.78 150 2.25 0.52 1.78 399 4.32 18,184 273 19.4 67.2 48,404 525 Napoleon HW 0.99 217 2.09 0.47 1.64 448 5.04 6,885 66 4.6 16.2 14,206 160 Luisa 0.49 143 2.12 0.31 1.44 364 4.08 2,238 33 1.5 7.0 5,693 64 Josephine 0.06 230 2.54 0.38 1.09 473 5.64 452 5 0.2 0.7 928 11 Cruz 0.03 145 2.01 0.38 2.01 380 4.03 154 2 0.1 0.7 403 4 NP Area Total 5.34 163 2.21 0.49 1.72 405 4.44 27,913 379 25.9 91.7 69,634 763 Total

Indicated 10.72 288 2.39 0.30 0.95 512 6.23 99,222 822 31.6 102.3 176,306 2,147 Measured & Indicated Total M&I 12.96 307 2.49 0.27 0.85 534 6.58 127,819 1,036 34.9 110.2 222,362 2,739 Inferred Copala 2.32 322 1.83 0.16 0.27 476 6.09 24,014 137 3.7 6.2 35,452 454 Tajitos 0.89 346 2.08 0.27 0.43 527 6.66 9,936 60 2.4 3.9 15,132 191 Cristiano 0.34 460 2.49 0.16 0.31 665 8.57 4,959 27 0.5 1.0 7,168 92 Copala Area

Total 3.55 341 1.96 0.19 0.31 507 6.48 38,909 224 6.7 11.1 57,752 739 Napoleon 2.28 159 1.46 0.44 1.63 340 3.64 11,637 107 10.0 37.1 24,941 267 Napoleon HW 0.59 202 2.12 0.64 2.15 458 4.91 3,800 40 3.7 12.6 8,619 92 Luisa 2.83 132 2.24 0.28 1.24 355 4.05 12,049 204 8.1 35.2 32,307 369 Josephine 0.21 176 1.81 0.34 1.01 360 4.19 1,180 12 0.7 2.1 2,406 28 Cruz 0.35 171 3.58 0.30 1.64 510 5.92 1,907 40 1.0 5.7 5,676 66 NP Area Total 6.25 152 2.00 0.38 1.48 368 4.09 30,573 403 23.5 92.6 73,949 822 *San Antonio 0.30 226 1.30 0.01 0.03 325 4.33 2,038 12 0.0 0.1 2,936 39 *Animas 0.40 169 1.68 0.29 0.60 327 4.37 2,101 21 1.1 2.3 4,074 54 Total Inferred 10.50 219 1.96 0.30 1.01 412 4.91 73,621 660 31.2 106.2 138,711 1,654

Note: 1AgEq = Ag ppm + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $26.00/oz silver, $1,975/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc. 2AuEq = Au ppm + (((Ag ppm x Ag price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Au price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $26.00/oz silver, $1,975/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc. *Animas and San Antonio use metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver, $1,800/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc.

Panuco Project Measured, Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource Sensitivity Table

Classification Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal COG AgEq Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq AuEq Ag Au Pb Zn 1AgEq 2AuEq

(Mt) (g/t) (koz) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (kt) (kt) (koz) (koz) Measured

























300 1.61 505 3.70 0.15 0.33 803 10.37 26,174 192 2.4 5.4 41,645 538 250 1.80 468 3.48 0.15 0.35 749 9.67 27,069 201 2.7 6.2 43,259 559 200 1.99 435 3.24 0.15 0.35 698 8.99 27,848 207 3.0 7.0 44,665 575 150 2.24 397 2.97 0.15 0.35 640 8.22 28,597 214 3.3 7.9 46,056 592 120 2.40 376 2.83 0.14 0.35 606 7.80 28,966 218 3.4 8.3 46,731 601 100 2.52 361 2.71 0.14 0.34 583 7.48 29,201 219 3.5 8.6 47,151 605 Indicated

























300 6.45 409 3.32 0.33 1.01 707 8.77 84,819 689 21.2 65.3 146,506 1,818 250 7.59 368 3.00 0.32 1.01 642 7.90 89,848 732 24.5 77.0 156,602 1,929 200 9.00 327 2.70 0.31 0.99 576 7.07 94,704 781 27.8 89.0 166,714 2,044 150 10.72 288 2.39 0.30 0.95 512 6.23 99,222 822 31.6 102.3 176,306 2,147 120 12.07 263 2.18 0.28 0.91 469 5.70 102,055 846 33.6 110.0 182,123 2,210 100 13.13 246 2.04 0.27 0.88 440 5.33 103,884 862 35.0 115.1 185,927 2,251 Inferred*:

























300 4.98 336 2.94 0.39 1.25 615 7.43 53,734 471 19.5 62.4 98,509 1,190 250 6.18 297 2.61 0.36 1.20 549 6.59 59,000 519 22.5 74.0 109,085 1,309 200 7.70 259 2.30 0.34 1.14 485 5.78 64,200 570 26.0 87.5 120,017 1,431 150 9.80 221 1.99 0.31 1.06 418 4.95 69,482 627 30.1 103.7 131,701 1,561 120 11.26 200 1.80 0.29 1.02 381 4.49 72,324 653 33.1 114.4 138,018 1,626 100 12.38 186 1.68 0.28 0.97 357 4.18 74,139 667 35.1 120.5 141,975 1,665

*Does not include Animas or San Antonio

Panuco Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Notes:



The updated mineral resource was estimated by Allan

Armitage, Ph.D., P. Geo. of SGS Geological Services and is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Armitage conducted three site visits to the Property:

May 29, 2023, November 6 to November 8, 2023, and May 23, 2024.

The classification of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate into Measured, Indicated and Inferred mineral resources is consistent with current 2014

CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The effective date for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is September 9, 2024.

All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and numbers may not add due to rounding.

All mineral resources are presented undiluted and in situ, constrained by continuous 3D

wireframe models

(considered mineable shapes), and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

The database comprises a total of 979 drill holes for 372,685 metres of drilling completed by

Vizsla Silver between November 2019 and September 2024.

The mineral resource estimate is based on 29 three-dimensional ("3D") resource models, constructed in Leapfrog, representing the Napoleon-Cruz-Josephine area (13

wireframes), Luisa area (3 wireframes), the Copala-Tajitos-Cristiano area (7 wireframes), Animas (5 wireframes) and San Antonio (1 wireframe).

Silver, gold, lead and zinc were estimated for each

mineralization domain in the Panuco Project. Blocks within each mineralized domain were interpolated using 1.5 metre capped composites assigned to that domain. To generate grade within the blocks, the inverse distance squared (ID2) interpolation method was used for all domains. All estimates are based on variable block dimensions (by deposit area) and estimation search parameters (by domain).

Average density values were assigned per zone based on 2,293 samples

analysed by ALS in Zacatecas, Mexico or inhouse plus 16% standards, duplicates and sample checks.

It is envisioned that the

Panuco Project deposits may be mined using underground mining methods. Mineral resources are reported at a base case cut-off grade of 150 g/t AgEq. The mineral resource grade blocks were quantified above the base case cut-off grade, below surface and within the constraining mineralized wireframes.

The base-case

AgEq Cut-off grade considers metal prices of $26.00/oz Ag, $1,975/oz Au, $2425/t Pb and $2976/t Zn and considers metal recoveries of 93% for silver, 90% for gold, 94% for Pb and 94% for Zn.

The base case cut-off grade of 150 g/t

AgEq considers a mining cost of US$45.00/t rock and processing, treatment and refining, transportation and G&A cost of US$50.00/t of mineralized material. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation,

socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

The Company remains well-funded for its 2025 operational objectives including 1) a fully permitted bulk sample test mine program, 2) updated metallurgical test work, 3) delivery of a Feasibility Study and 4) ongoing discovery-based drilling designed to test high priority targets located in the eastern areas of the district. Depending on ongoing exploration success, the Company plans to publish a further update to the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2025.

Discovery Costs

To date, the Company has incurred an aggregate of approximately US$146.7 million in exploration expenditures over the life of the Project.

This equates to an estimated discovery cost per silver equivalent ounce of US$0.41 for resources defined in the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 17,856.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Study for Panuco in July 2024 which highlights 15.2 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 10.6-year mine life, an after-tax NPV5% of US$1.1B, 86% IRR and a 9-month payback at US$26/oz Ag and US$1,975/oz Au. Vizsla Silver aims to become the world's leading silver company by implementing a dual track development approach at Panuco, advancing mine development, while continuing district scale exploration through low-cost means.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver.

The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services. Mr. Armitage is an independent Qualified Person

as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Armitage has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

The SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules Pursuant to subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". As an eligible issuer under the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System the Company is exempt from compliance with the SEC Modernization Rules and information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to the SEC Modernization Rules. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Website:



X:



LinkedIn:



YouTube:

@VizslaSilver

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at Panuco, including drilling programs; the potential for underground mining methods; the preparation of a technical report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate; ongoing initiatives including a test mine program, feasibility study and 10,000 metre drill program; and the potential further update to the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2025.

Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Silver, future growth potential for Vizsla Silver and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla Silver's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Silver's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Silver does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

