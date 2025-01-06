Phirelink Awarded Federal BEAD Program Funding To Expand Fiber Broadband Access In Louisiana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PhireLink, a leader in delivering cutting-edge broadband service to rural communities, announced today that it has been awarded Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funds by the state of Louisiana. Established through the 2021 Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the BEAD program allocates $42.5 billion to states to build broadband infrastructure and improve internet affordability in unserved and underserved areas.



PhireLink is investing significantly in next-generation fiber-optic and wireless-based broadband infrastructure to bridge the digital divide in rural America. This funding will enable PhireLink to expand its state-of-the-art broadband network to reach more homes and businesses in Louisiana.

"At PhireLink, we are committed to delivering reliable broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities," said Glen Post, CEO of PhireLink. "The BEAD program offers a great opportunity to accelerate our mission, empowering families, students, and business owners with the high-speed connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital world."

This initiative will connect homes and businesses in Slidell, Louisiana and across St. Tammany Parish as the platform continues aggressively expanding throughout the state. PhireLink's planned network enhancements will bring transformative change, providing up to 1 gigabit-plus, symmetrical speeds in its service areas.

"We understand the critical importance of fast, dependable, and affordable internet access for modern life," said Glen Post. "This funding allows us to expand our efforts in Louisiana, bringing next-generation broadband internet service to more families and businesses, ensuring they have the tools to succeed in the digital economy."

PhireLink is actively pursuing other state and federal funding opportunities to further augment its network expansion plans. To learn more about PhireLink internet and availability in your area, visit PhireLink's website.

