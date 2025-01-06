عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ultimovacs ASA – Disclosure Of Voting Rights Of Extraordinary General Meeting


1/6/2025 6:01:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, January 6, 2025: In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA to be held on January 9, 2025, Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has so far received proxy-based voting rights without voting instructions for 8,020,964 shares, representing 23.31% of the total voting rights in the company.

The proxies are only valid for the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 9, 2025.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please see or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: ...

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA

Email: ...

Phone: +47 482 48632


MENAFN06012025004107003653ID1109058316


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search