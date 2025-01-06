(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alabama Mesothelioma Center

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former marine mechanic or maritime worker with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Alabama, please call the amazing team at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss financial compensation. The lawyers at the Environmental Litigation Group have decades worth of experience assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama and they get serious compensation results for their clients.

"There have been marine mechanics and maritime workers in Alabama for well over 100 years, the maritime industry is one of Alabama's fastest growing job sectors and unfortunately asbestos exposure was a fact of life for marine mechanics and maritime workers prior to 1983. Maritime workers and especially marine mechanics in Alabama would have had off the chart's exposure to asbestos prior to 1983.

"If your husband or dad now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they were a maritime worker or marine mechanic in Alabama please call the Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

