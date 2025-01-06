Kuwait PM Extends Condolence Over Death Of Saudi Prince Waleed Bin Talal's Mother

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad on Monday sent a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz over the passing of Saudi Prince Waleed bin Talal's mother. (pickup previous) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.