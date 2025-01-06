Kuwait PM Extends Condolence Over Death Of Saudi Prince Waleed Bin Talal's Mother
KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday sent a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz over the passing of Saudi Prince Waleed bin Talal's mother. (pickup previous)
