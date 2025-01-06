The Celebrity CEOTM Show Hosted By Ramon Ray Launches On Clubhouse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Celebrity CEO TM Show hosted by small business expert, Ramon Ray , launches on Clubhouse, the social audio app.The new weekly Show, Tuesday's at 8am est, hosts a rotating panel of business experts with a live real-time audience.The Clubhouse app, launched during the pandemic, brings an intimate audio only experience to communities.The Celebrity CEOTM is a live video show hosted on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and X (Formerly Twitter).The new show joins the live programming of Breakfast with Champions, on Clubhouse.Ramon Ray is a serial entrepreneur who also hosts The Rundown with Ramon on USA Today Networks.The Celebrity ShowTM is an hour show of entertainment, information and audience engagement.Each show is hosted and produced by Ramon Ray and includes a diverse set of cohosts.The special dynamics of the show includes the live, audio only, Breakfast with Champions on Clubhouse audience.About Ramon RayRamon is a serial entrepreneur who started 5 companies, sold 3 companies and authored 5 books.He's shared the stage with Simon Sinek, Seth Godin, Codie Sanchez, Daymond John, Lisa Nichols, Deepak Chopra and other business luminaries.Ramon is an in-demand motivational speaker, event host and small business expert.He's the publisher of ZoneofGenius and founder of The Celebrity CEOTM

