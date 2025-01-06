Russians Shell Zelenivka In Kherson Region With Artillery And Drones, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 45-year-old man was wounded in the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson community as a result of a drone attack, and Russians fired artillery and drones at the village.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration .

“The victim of the enemy drone attack in Zelenivka went to the doctors,” the report says.

As noted, the 45-year-old man has a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his left arm and leg.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, on , Russian troops shelled Zelenivka with artillery and drones. They hit residential neighborhoods. Trade and critical infrastructure facilities and a car were damaged. One man was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack.

The CMA also reported that over the past day, Russian troops continued to shell the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Molodizhne, and Sadove came under fire from enemy artillery and drones.

In particular, at least 2 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses were damaged.

Russians shellwith artillery, civilian killed

As a result of the shelling of Kherson city territorial community by the enemy army, one person was killed, 12 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kherson region, on January 5, one person was killed and 13 others were injured as a result of Russian strikes .

Photo: Kherson CMA