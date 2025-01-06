عربي


Govt Considering Mandatory Hallmarking For Silver After Consumer Demands

Govt Considering Mandatory Hallmarking For Silver After Consumer Demands


1/6/2025 5:08:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should consider implementing mandatory hallmarking for silver and silver artifacts following consumer demands.

“There is a demand from consumers for hallmarking of silver. You (BIS) can deliberate and take a call,” Joshi said at the 78th BIS Foundation Day event.

The government currently mandates hallmarking only for Gold jewellery and artifacts, aimed at protecting consumer interests and ensuring product authenticity.

The existing hallmarking system includes a unique six-digit alphanumeric code (HUID), which certifies gold purity.

The potential extension to silver hallmarking would mark a significant expansion of India's precious metals quality control measures.

