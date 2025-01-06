Govt Considering Mandatory Hallmarking For Silver After Consumer Demands
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should consider implementing mandatory hallmarking for silver and silver artifacts following consumer demands.
“There is a demand from consumers for hallmarking of silver. You (BIS) can deliberate and take a call,” Joshi said at the 78th BIS Foundation Day event.
ADVERTISEMENT
The government currently mandates hallmarking only for Gold jewellery and artifacts, aimed at protecting consumer interests and ensuring product authenticity.
ADVERTISEMENT
The existing hallmarking system includes a unique six-digit alphanumeric code (HUID), which certifies gold purity.
The potential extension to silver hallmarking would mark a significant expansion of India's precious metals quality control measures.
Read Also
Your Financial Fix | The Big Trade: Gold, Silver, and Copper
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06012025000215011059ID1109058159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.